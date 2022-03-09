Face wash for dry skin in India: Bid adieu to dry and patchy skin in no time

Flaky and dull skin is a dread for anyone who dreams of a dewy, hydrated and naturally glowing look. It is extremely important that whatever external products you use on your skin are suitable for your skin type and have the right ingredients that coordinate with your skin well. You must use the right products since the products can make or break your skin. Hence, here we have a list of mild face washes for dry skin and best facial cleansers for dry skin.

Best facial cleansers for dry skin

1. WOW Skin Science Hydrating Aloe Vera Face Wash

This face wash helps clear away daily dirt and grime from the skin without hurting the natural moisture balance of the skin. Regular use ensures skin is free of environmental toxins, and dirt. It can be used daily for clear, fresh, supple skin. It helps stimulate collagen production and reduces dryness. It also clears the skin and conditions it for a velvety feel. Pro vitamin B5 helps reduce hyperpigmentation and cucumber tones the skin and reduces puffiness for even complexion and smooth skin.

Price: Rs.197

2. Nivea Face Wash For Dry Skin

Enriched with milk and honey, this face wash gives you soft and plump skin over time that looks and feels alive. The face wash effectively cleanses your skin, giving you instant moisturisation that lasts through the day. Milk acts as a natural cleanser that removes dirt and impurities and nourishes your skin for a healthy glow. Honey prevents water loss and contains natural moisturisers to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised.

Price: Rs.130

3. Brillare Real Vitamin C Face Wash

This 100 percent natural, zero chemical face wash is made from raw orange powder for glowing, bright looking skin. Skin will look visibly radiant and brightened. The face wash improves the look of dark spots and energises the skin, imparting a natural glow. It provides extra mild yet effective cleansing. Take coin size face wash powder on wet palm. Add a few drops of water in it and rub between palms to create mild foam. Massage gently over the face.

Price: Rs.203

4. Nourish Mantra Cleanser

This cleanser is an amalgamation of cooling cucumber fruit extracts, soothing aloe vera leaf extracts, and nutritive Niacinamide. This cleanser removes makeup and draws out impurities, imparting a bright appearance and fresh feeling to your skin. The antioxidant formulation also soothes and protects from environmental stresses.

Price: Rs.625

5. SkinKraft Face Wash For Dry Skin

Improve essential skin moisture and hydration with this facial cleanser, specifically formulated for dry skin. It cleanses without disturbing your skin’s natural barrier. It does not irritate or sensitise skin and hydrates it while deeply cleansing. Post cleansing, skin feels clean and hydrated without any dryness or discomfort. This face wash improves moisture in the skin and locks it in. It nourishes the skin and makes it soft, clean, and supple. Colloidal Oatmeal in the face wash strengthens the skin barrier, keeps the skin soft and restricts it from getting itchy by making sure there is enough moisture.

Price: Rs.329

6. Bella Vita Organic DryGlow Face Wash

This is the best face wash for dry skin types. This natural cleanser helps retain moisture in the skin. It protects the skin from external damage, de-tans it, brightens it, smoothens it, softens it, and adds glow to it. It is supplemented with the goodness of papaya, saffron, turmeric, and sandalwood. Hence using this face wash moisturises skin and reduces dryness. It also prevents ageing and reduces acne, tan, dark circles and flaky skin. It has skin hydrating elements and hence it doesn't strip away natural oils from the face and nourishes it while balancing its pH levels.

Price: Rs.225

7. Brillare Real Rose Face Wash

This 100 percent natural, zero chemical face wash is made from raw rose petal powder for well hydrated, younger looking skin. Skin looks visibly younger and vibrant. It reduces the appearance of age spots, strengthens and revitalises the skin. The face wash provides extra mild yet effective cleansing. Take coin size face wash powder on wet palm. Add a few drops of water in it and rub between palms to create mild foam. Massage gently over the face.

Price: Rs.225

8. Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Face Wash

This face wash thoroughly washes away make-up, dirt and other impurities from skin leaving it feeling clean, fresh, and revived. It is 100 percent soap-free and is enriched with Pro-vitamin B5, E and Bisabol to cleanse your skin without making it dry. The cream based formula provides perfect moisture to skin leaving it feeling soft and smooth.

Price: Rs.299

