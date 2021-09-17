A face wash is the first step to every skin care regime: 6 Soothing face washes for every skin type

No matter what skincare routine you follow, or if you even follow one, everyone needs a face wash. Cleansing your face is extremely essential and a good quality face wash will do just that. Even if you do not believe in any other skincare products, you must always use a face wash twice a day. Here we have listed face washes for every skin type.

Body Cupid Deep Clarifying Face Wash

This face wash is a clarifying rejuvenation for dry and aging skin. It is powered with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Hyaluronic Acid enters skin cells to attract and hold plentiful moisture for smoother and plumper looking skin while vitamin E helps tackle free radicals unleashed by pollution and sun damage that otherwise make the skin look aged. This is the face wash to go to when your skin needs to look fresh, supple and glowing.

Price: Rs.274

Buy Now

Body Cupid Tea Tree & Neem Anti Acne Face Wash

This face wash helps clear out skin’s acne and breakout problems. It has tea tree essential oil and neem leaf extract, two of nature’s safe and sure antimicrobials. This face wash gently cleanses your skin, both on surface and inside pores to remove excess dirt, sebum and dead cells that can otherwise cause acne, blackheads and redness. Use regularly for clearer, cleaner, and more glowing skin.

Price: Rs.194

Buy Now

Body Cupid Vitamin C Brightening Face Wash

Powered with Kakadu plum, the richest source of vitamin C, this face wash helps banish dullness and patchiness from your complexion with clinically proven skin brightening power of vitamin C. It helps fade pigmentation, even out skin tone and brighten up complexion. Plus, it also boosts under-skin collagen for a lush look and feel.

Price: Rs.194

Buy Now

Body Cupid Aqua Wave Face Wash

This is the coolest facial skin cleanser on the block. It has menthol crystals to help calm skin eruptions, hyaluronic acid to help increase the skin’s hydration, and aloe vera leaf extract to aid skin’s healing and nourishment. Its lush lather and energising fragrance will add a zing to your mornings and evenings.

Price: Rs.274

Buy Now

Body Cupid Balinese Mango Face Wash

This face wash is packed with anti-aging power to help your skin look visibly younger and plumper. It has mango extract which is rich in vitamin A and C, and beta carotene that helps minimise fine lines and age spots. It also contains hyaluronic acid that aids the skin’s ability to retain healthy moisture for a plumper look, and vitamin E that works to save the skin from pollution damage.

Price: Rs.274

Buy Now

Body Cupid Wild Strawberry Face Wash

This face wash is enriched with skin brightening goodness to help your skin look visibly clearer and more radiant. It is packed with strawberry extract beads and vitamin C. These beads help control excess sebum, minimise enlarged pores and brighten up the skin. It also contains hyaluronic acid that aids the skin’s ability to retain healthy moisture for a plumper look, and vitamin E that works to save the skin from pollution damage.

Price: Rs.274

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion