Face Yoga: Here’s how you can tighten your skin with facial massage and bring back the lost glow

The skin is the biggest organ in the body which is why it is of utmost importance to take care of it in the right manner. Just applying topical products might not give you the results you are looking for. It needs a holistic approach which requires you to look at what you eat including the fact that it also needs exercise and even yoga to sculpt it right. Not just for sculpting, face yoga can also help in letting the nutrients in and improving the blood flow to give you a glowing appearance.

Facial yoga which essentially comprises of facial massage and exercise has been quite popular and people do it without knowing it's benefits. Do you know why your skin glows after a facial? It's because of the fact that the nutrients have been absorbed through a series of massages and exercises. While doing so, it also plumps up your skin and sculpts it to give you the maximum benefits of the facial massage.

Now, it is not a facial that you can do once a few months, even while doing your daily skincare routine, you can incorporate the goodness of facial yoga. It will make your muscles firm and strong giving your an added anti-ageing benefit.

1. The most important part of doing facial yoga is to concentrate on your breathing. Deep breaths help in transporting new oxygen to every part of your face. When a person is stressed they often tend to resort to shallow breathing which ends up making your face look pale and lifeless. Make sure to take deep breaths even regularly.

2. Now moving on to exercises, the first thing we’ll like to cover is the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. To do that, you will need to raise your eyebrows and keep opening and closing your eyelids, just keep your finger right next to the ending of your eyebrows. You will experience tension around your eyelid. Stretching them will avoid drooping and keep them firm.

3. Making a fish face is another popular yoga asana for the face. While doing the fish face, make sure to open your eyes wide enough. This will stretch your muscles to make it firm while also sculpting your cheekbones.

4. When you age, the cheeks tend to look hollow. The easiest way to prevent it is to puff it up. Breathe in through your mouth and puff up the cheeks, repeat this 5-8 times to keep your cheeks look plump and full.

