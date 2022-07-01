8 Best facial cleansing brushes to keep your skin fresh and glowing

Skincare can be tough especially if you are a full time working person, taking a few minutes out for skin care can seem really difficult. Sometimes even when you have time, there are not enough good quality products to keep your skin game at point. This is where facial cleansing brushes become useful. These are special types of cleansing brushes, designed to clean your face deeply without any hassle. Usually, these cleansing brushes come in the form of battery-operated devices which are quick and require minimum effort from you to cleanse your skin.

There is an ongoing list of such brushes online and offline which you can get to make your skin care routine simple and easy. Here in this list, we have brought to you some of the best cleansing brushes available online. Take a look.

We, at Pinkvilla, bring together the most trending and useful items for you. We have carefully curated this list by keeping in mind the changes in lifestyle and choices that women make today. The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience all the more convenient. Happy shopping!

Facial cleansing brushes for deep cleaning

1. Facial Cleansing Brush by Olay Regenerist

Olay brings to you a facial cleansing tool that works at deep cleaning the skin and exfoliating it at the same time. The device is designed by dermatologists after keeping in mind the various skin types and the need of such skin types. It comes with two brush heads with soft bristles that are quite gentle to the skin. There is a device handle for better hold and convenient functioning. Being battery-operated, the device can be used at 2 different speeds for two different types of cleansing. Also, it is water-resistant, so you can use it in the shower as well.

Price $21.99

Buy Now

2. Naturopathica Facial Cleansing Brush

Naturopathica facial cleansing brush comes with soft nylon bristles that have impressive exfoliation techniques. The brush is designed with soft bristles that clean the skin gently but effectively. For people with dry or sensitive skin, this brush feels like a blessing. It does a great job at removing impurities from the skin gently and stimulating circulation for a radiant look. All you need is to massage the skin with this brush in soft, upward strokes and your skin is good to go!

Price $34

Buy Now

3. FOREO LUNA 3

If you really wish to invest in a good cleansing brush that does the job well and lasts long, then try opting for Luna 3. It has an antimicrobial silicone head along with skin-firming massage function which ensures gentle cleansing action on the skin. The device has 16 intensity levels, so you can choose your cleansing action as per your mood. Ideal for all types of skin be it sensitive, normal or combination skin, the device is the holy grail of cleansing brushes.

Price $219

Buy Now

4. Proactiv Charcoal Facial Cleansing Brush

Cleansing face with the Proactiv charcoal facial brush is simply effortless. It comes in an ergonomic shape that makes its usage easy and convenient. The charcoal-infused bristles ensure deep cleaning along with proper exfoliation to reduce blackheads, dead skin and deep-seated impurities. Its brush is designed to rotate 360° at different speeds for desired cleansing. With the regular use of this brush, you can say goodbye to dirt and impurities and embrace soft and smooth skin. You can even use it in the shower as it is water-resistant.

Price $38.36

Buy Now

5. Shiseido The Skincare Cleansing Massage Brush

This is a cleansing massage brush designed in an ergonomic way. It has a small brush head to target facial contours precisely. The brush comes with soft, tapered bristles that exfoliate the skin well. It also has silicon cushions that massages the skin gently. You can easily work it all across your face and get rid of blackheads, whiteheads, dead skin, grim, etc.

Price $26

Buy Now

6. True Glow by Conair Sonic Facial Brush

Conair brings to you its waterproof facial cleansing brush which is meant for removing deep-seated dirt, oil and grim from the skin. It is super effective as an everyday cleanser and can even bring down the pore size. The device is dermatologically tested and is safe for use. Its special features include 2 facial brushes, charging stand, 3 speed settings and LED charging light. Another interesting feature is its automatic cleanse timer that prompts you to change the movement to different areas of the face. You can use this brush daily for almost 60 seconds and you can expect healthy, glowing skin.

Price $28.25

Buy Now

7. Vanity Planet Facial Cleansing Brush

This is a facial cleansing brush which is super effective at removing dirt, makeup and accumulated debris from the skin. There are 3 interchangeable brush heads in this kit, all designed with different materials to give you different results. The exfoliating brush in this kit is created with nylon bristles which are effective at removing deep seated impurities, dead skin and dirt. There is a silicone brush that has flexible bristles which are suitable for cleansing sensitive and dry skin. The third brush is the daily cleansing facial brush with soft nylon bristles to keep away impurities regularly. Since the device is battery operated, you can easily use it while traveling. The unique storage kit makes carrying the brushes quite convenient. It is recommended to clean the base once a week with a damp cloth and replace the brush heads after every 2-3 months.

Price $37.80

Buy Now

8. EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush

This is a cute silicone facial brush known for its great cleansing features and handy oval design. Made with ultra hygienic soft silicone rubber, the brush acts as a scrubber and deeply exfoliates all the impurities from the skin. You can even use it to remove makeup, blackheads or simply clean the skin to get a wonderful glow on your face. As the brush is IPX7 watertight, you can even use it while bathing or in the shower. When you massage with this sonic vibrating cleanser, the circulation enhances to give you beautiful, clean skin. The device comes with an induction charging equipment which lets you enjoy uninterrupted cleansing for unlimited time.

Price $19.99

Buy Now

Hope these options are perfect for your requirements. Each of these facial cleansing brushes have unique features, different material and serve different purposes. Access to clean skin is everybody’s right and with these top choices, you can actually gain control of your skin. Once you get a good quality facial brush, you can definitely bid goodbye to dirt, grim and other impurities and enjoy clean and bright skin!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.