Is facial good for skin? Facial benefits and how to do a facial at home

Is facial good for skin?

As the experts suggest, facials are good for the skin as they improve its health. Deep cleansing and exfoliation allows for a greater cell turnover, resulting in softer, more even skin that is less prone to breakouts and shows fewer signs of ageing.

Facial benefits

Facial treatments help reduce wrinkles, improve your skin’s elasticity, it reduces stress, clears blemishes and is a form of self care.

How to do a facial at home?

You can pamper yourself just the same without spending a lot of money and from the comfort of your home. The spa-like experience is enhanced only because of the products used by them. You can now buy these products at the most affordable and reasonable rates and give yourself the exact same rejuvenating facial. Plus these products will last for a long time and you will be able to give yourself several facials before you’ll have to buy new products.

Facial Steps:

1. Create A Relaxing Atmosphere

Bella Vita Organic Aroma Candles

You can certainly not have a spa-like experience without scented candles. This set of 4 hand-poured candles provide pleasing fragrances that can help enrich the ambiance of your home by bringing the beauty of the outdoors inside. It comes in 4 alluring fragrances including Indian cinnamon, French lavender, Turkish vanilla and California rose.

Price: Rs.370

2. Cleanse Your Skin Well

The Face Shop Rice Water Cleansing Oil

Before you start with your facial it is important to make sure that your face is a clean slate and that there is no makeup residue. Use this oil-based cleanser that will remove makeup, products and sebum. Enriched with rice water this cleanser will impart a bright glow onto your skin and provide a smooth texture.

Price: Rs.1071

3. Wash Your Face

Juicy Chemistry Face Wash

After you get rid of all the makeup on your face, wash your face with a water-based cleanser. This face wash deep cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Harnessing the healing and antioxidant properties of Tamanu and Kakadu Plum, this face wash promotes healthy and even-toned skin free from spots, scars and pigmentation. Frankincense helps soothe the skin and calm acne. It helps repair the skin and enhance the natural tone and texture of the skin. Vitamin C rich Kakadu Plum helps promote even skin tone, and fights signs of ageing, restoring skin's natural glow.

Price: Rs.637

4. Steam Your Face

iGRiD Facial Ionic Steamer

You just cannot have a facial without the steaming process. Steaming your face will help open up your pores and soften the top layer of your skin. This facial steamer sprays a warm Nano Ionic Mist on your face and neck to provide you with a squeaky clean and radiant complexion! Nano ionic steamer and deep moisturiser generates SPA Quality steam within 30 Seconds. Compared to normal steamer, nano-ionic steamer can penetrate more easily, opening pores for deep cleansing. With the upgraded heat protection and safe timers, it maintains ideal temperature for your precious skin to take without losing the moisture from the skin.

Price: Rs.2199

5. Exfoliate Your Skin

Juicy Chemistry Face & Body Scrub

A good facial involves a great exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells and give you radiant looking skin. This brightening face scrub helps in extracting all the dirt and grime settled in the pores. It also helps restore the skin's natural glow. It helps in gently cleansing the dead skin cells off the surface of the skin. The face scrub deep cleanses the pores to help get rid of blackheads and whiteheads and achieve a clear skin. The fresh aroma of rose and saffron is soothing to the nerves while the ingredients work on toning and balancing the skin for a natural glow.

Price: Rs.547

6. Apply A Face Pack

Kayos Dead Sea Mud Mask

You absolutely cannot have a facial without using a face mask or a face pack. This mud mask consists of detoxifying ingredients that will help clean out your pores, since your pores will be open after exfoliating. It helps you exfoliate skin and detoxify dead skin cells so as to clean up your skin, renew skin structure and soften it and keep your skin healthy. This mineral rich face and body mask cream is a deep pore cleanser and helps you with blackheads and acne. It is infused with vitamin E, shea butter and aloe vera to help you fight common skin problems.

Price: Rs.399

7. Moisturise Skin

POND’S Super Light Gel Moisturiser

The last and final step to any facial is moisturising your skin well in order to achieve the glow. Once you wash off the mask, lock in the hydration with this water-gel face moisturiser. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it provides hydration to skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple for a very long time.

Price: Rs.149

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

