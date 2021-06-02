Facial hair removal at home: 3 DIY home made peel off masks that do the trick

Wondering how to thread or wax your hair at home? We have you covered!

Hair removal is one of the most painful beauty processes. We have time and again struggled with getting an appointment just in time to get rid of everything from our unibrows, upper lip hair, chin hair etc. at the salon. While threading, waxing and even shaving are recommended today, if you're home and don't have access to any of these, we're here to help you out!

Honey and sugar peel off mask

Mix one spoon of honey with two spoons of sugar and water. Heat this up till the sugar dissolves. Once the sugar has dissolved, apply it on the region where you want to get rid of your fine facial hair. Over this, place a thin cotton cloth and once it is cool, pull it off with one quick motion!

An easy home solution to waxing.

Cornstarch and egg peel off mask

Separate the yolk and egg white. Add the egg white of one egg to a bowl and mix half a spoon of cornstarch to this. Add one spoon of sugar and heat till the sugar is melted.

Apply this paste on your skin and once it is completely dry, slowly peel it off in the opposite direction of your hair to get rid of it.

Milk and gelatin peel off mask

In a bowl, add a spoon of unflavoured gelatin powder and three spoons of milk. A few drops of lemon juice is also highly effective. Heat this up till lukewarm and then apply an even layer on your face, on the area where you want to get rid of the hair. Once it is dry, peel it off slowly in the opposite direction of the hair.

ALSO READ: 2 Easy ways to use Apple Cider Vinegar for all your skincare and haircare woes

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×