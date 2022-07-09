6 Best facial massage tools to add to your skincare routine

If that perfectly sculpted jawline, defined cheekbones, or that youthful glow is on your radar, then facial massage tools can help you get all of that. It helps to relax your skin by releasing the stress out of your folds. And also improves the lymphatic drainage of the skin, which in turn helps in better absorption of the skincare products such as serums and moisturizers. Further, it is just the pick-me-up tool when you are running late in the morning and badly want to get rid of those puffy eyes. Regular usage of facial massage tools can help fix sagging skin and make it look brighter and firmer. Well, it just does not stop there, it also helps to drain out the toxins from the skin, soothes it, and gives a nice lift to your face. Below we have rounded up the best facial massage tools that will give you the skin of your dreams.

1. FREEBREATH Facial Cleansing Brush

Whether you want to cleanse, exfoliate or massage your skin, this all-in-one facial device takes care of it all. It comes with 5 brush heads for your different skin needs. Plus, it comes with a 3-speed cleansing mode and is suited for all skin types. Yes, even the most sensitive one out there! This cleansing brush is waterproof and rechargeable too.

Price:$32.98

Buy Now

2. Province Apothecary Dual Action Jade Facial Roller

Get younger-looking skin with this dual-action jade facial roller. It comes with two ends: smooth and studded. The smooth end type helps to relieve muscle tension and calm down the skin. Whereas the studded end helps to gently exfoliate the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price:$ 29.00

Buy Now

3. Mount Lai - The Jade Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

The gua sha facial tool helps to firm the skin and gives it an overall lift. It also boosts blood circulation, which helps to reduce puffiness and leaves the skin with an otherworldly glow. It's just a simple solution for all of those who want to get a perfectly chiseled jawline.

Price:$25.00

Buy Now

4. Ice Globes For Facials

Ice therapy helps to calm the skin, reduce redness and take off puffiness from the skin. This facial massage tool helps to increase collagen production in the skin and minimize the appearance of pores. The best part is that the face roller massage globes can be used hot or cold. You can use it over your face, neck or even around the eyes.

Price:$21.99

Buy Now

5. NuFACE MINI Starter Kit

Just the way exercise helps to keep your body in shape, this microcurrent facial massage tool does the same for your face. It helps to contour, tone and lift the face. Moreover, it also helps to rejuvenate the skin and helps in diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. On top of that, it's petite and thus can be used anytime or anywhere.

Price:$146.30

Buy Now

6. YOUTHLAB Radiance Roller

This facial roller comes with tiny 30, germanium powder-coated massage stones that effectively de-puffs the skin and leaves the skin with a youthful, healthy glow. It helps to promote lymphatic drainage and improves the elasticity of the skin. This facial massage tool is durable, lightweight and comes with a rotating head that glides smoothly on the skin to work its magic.

Price:$26.99

Buy Now

The facial massage tools are the surefire way to get that ultimate lifted look.

