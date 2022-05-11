15 Facial moisturizers for every skin type and concern

Facial moisturizers have very much become a part of our daily lives. They make the skin look alive and healthy. Different skin types require different types of facial moisturizers. Be it dry, sensitive or combination skin type, here you will find a moisturizer that's perfect for your skin and skin concerns. For many, it's the final step in a skin-care routine while for few it the step one. Regardless of it all, moisturizers are always an essential part of your skin care regime. Just as our bodies require us to hydrate with water, so does our skin and these creams and lotions help with that.

Even if you don't have a routine skincare process, a moisturizer is a must in every woman's and man’s hands to nourish and keep the skin healthy. So, let's dive in and understand its benefits and grab the perfect moisturizer from the list below.

Before grabbing a facial moisturizer, here are a few things that you must keep in mind. Any random moisturizer might not work for you. Think of your skin type. As mentioned earlier, different skin requires different types of moisturizers. Your general skin type and pre-existing skin concerns are the best indicators of what type of moisturizer you should use. Most moisturizers are labelled with the skin types they're targeting. Next, make sure to note the consistency of the product. Lotions, gels, creams, balms—the consistency of your face moisturizer makes all the difference, too. Lastly, pay attention to when you'll be using your moisturizer. Depending on the season make changes and look at the condition of your skin throughout the year and adjust your moisturizer accordingly.

Often while buying skin care products you would have come across terms that you probably would have ignored but it is a must-know. For example, if you have an acne-prone sensitive skin type, you should look out for non-comedogenic moisturizers. The term non-comedogenic here means that the moisturizer won't clog pores. Depending on your specific needs, the experts say to look for niacinamide, peptides, antioxidants, squalane, and PHAs in the formula as well. As the ingredient list grows, so does the likelihood of irritation or allergic reaction. For sensitive skin types, always go for products with a lesser number of ingredients. Whether you want to moisturize dry skin, sensitive skin, or something in between, most experts say to avoid unnecessary and potentially irritating ingredients, like added colors and perfumes.

A moisturizer not only infuses your skin with hydration but also helps trap in all the products underneath it to make the ingredients even more effective. Using the right facial moisturizer can also help you age in reverse and keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. Keeping the current season in mind, check out the below-mentioned 15 facial moisturizers to help your skin glow and shine.

1. Vichy Aqualia Thermal Facial Moisturizer

Weather changes can lead to dry, tight skin that is rough and flaky. Dry and weakened skin also loses moisture more rapidly. So if you are looking for a moisturizer that’ll help you combat dry skin here’s the one! This facial moisturizer for dry skin consists of natural origin hyaluronic acid and Vichy Volcanic Water. It provides long-lasting 48-hour dynamic hydration for dry skin and smoothen fine lines. The Velvety-soft, rich face cream moisturizer evenly distributes the moisture and lets every part of your face and neck benefit from its ingredients.

Price: $32

Buy Now

2. Neutrogena Age Repair Facial Moisturizer

This anti-ageing moisturizer with SPF 25 targets three common skin issues that age you the most—wrinkles, uneven tone and firmness.It is clinically proven to help smooth the look of wrinkles, even skin tone, and visibly firm skin for a difference you can see in just as little as 4 weeks, revealing smoother and younger-looking skin. It contains powerful hexanol technology to help boost the skin's ability to improve its appearance and vitamin C to help gently fade the look of dark spots while evening out skin tone to help fight the signs of skin aging.

Price: $17.64

Buy Now

3. La Roche-Posay Double Repair Moisturizer

This is a daily oil-free face moisturizer that provides all-day hydration for normal to sensitive skin with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection. The lightweight lotion nourishes, soothes and helps restore the skin barrier after 1 hour, without clogging pores. The ceramides in them help to make up the skin barrier and lock in moisture. Its oil-free, lightweight texture is easily absorbed.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

4. Facial Moisturizer with Collagen Cream

Collagen protein helps in making the skin firm and supple. With age, the collagen production in our skin reduces resulting in saggy skin that looks dull and sad. This retinol cream moisturizer is designed to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles with a powerful combination of active retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid. This wrinkle cream for the face deeply moisturizes the skin and protects it from freeze-drying. It is a must-have for those who want to deal with wrinkles or fine lines.

Price: $12.70

Buy Now

5. Hydrate Facial Moisturizer

Here’s an amazing facial moisturizer that can maintain skin moisture retention through 8 hours and is designed for all skin types. Supporting the skin barrier also keeps the skin healthier and more resilient, so it's less likely to become damaged or infected. This moisturizer makes sure your face looks fine all day, every day and helps prevent dry skin, soothe sensitive skin, and improve the appearance of skin smoothness and texture.

Price: $51.50

Buy Now

6. Le Mieux Bio Cell Rejuvenating Cream

“The first time I used the Le Mieux rejuvenating cream, I could feel my thirsty skin drinking it in. I wouldn't believe what I am about to type if I read it in a review - but I had a noticeable improvement in just three days of use,” says 65-year-old Laurien. Enriched with sacha inchi, argan, squalane, rosehip, shea and evening primrose oils, this luxurious, silky facial moisturizer is an ideal choice for aged skin and unlike traditional water-based skincare products, this face cream features a nourishing hyaluronic acid-base.

Price: $52.80

Buy Now

7. Aveeno Ageless Daily Facial Moisturizer

This daily facial moisturizer is clinically proven to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth texture and even skin tone. It also works to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier to maintain healthier-looking skin over time. This anti-wrinkle moisturizer is also non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores. It is designed to keep your skin looking youthful. Each antioxidant-rich blackberry complex enhanced skincare product is clinically proven to help reduce the visible effects of collagen and elastin depleted skin.

Price: $22.30

Buy Now

8. Yon-Ka Vital Defense Day Cream

Defend your skin with this vitamin-enriched day cream that protects the skin from aging, environmental pollution, and free radical damage to help it recover its original radiance, softness and vitality. Antioxidant-rich with vitamins E and C, invigorate the complexion for long-lasting anti-aging effects. With 84percent natural ingredients, this facial cream for women and men helps repair the daily stresses of pollution and clogged pores.

Price: $78

Buy Now

9. Burt's Bees Retinol Alternative Facial Moisturizer

This is a great moisturizer for people with acne-prone skin types. This hydrating moisturizer is infused with SPF to naturally hydrate and lock in moisture while protecting skin from premature aging. It is made from 98.9% natural origin ingredients and is non-comedogenic and dermatologist tested to leave you glowing on the inside and outside. This hydrating facial cream is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $11.77

Buy Now

10. Watermelon Gel Facial Moisturizer

This oil-free facial moisturizer is lightweight, breathable, shine-free, and gentle enough for daily use. Made with real fruit juice, the gentle gel-cream also hydrates dry skin and leaves your face feeling refreshed with the delightful scent of watermelon. This sweet-smelling cream will give you the desired result in no time and makes your skin supple and soft. To use, simply apply the hydrating gel cream evenly to the face and neck after cleansing.

Price: $5.96

Buy Now

11. PCA SKIN HydraLuxe Face Moisturizer

This rejuvenating formula helps strengthen, plump and reduce fine lines and wrinkles for a renewed complexion. It reduces signs of aging and preserves youthfulness. Works well on dry skin as well as sensitive skin. It has a stripped-down formula that's free of dyes and fragrance and full of hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which makes it a solid choice for addressing a bunch of signs of skin aging. If you have oily skin, your best bet is a moisturizer that’s lightweight but hydrating enough to balance your complexion.

Price: $152

Buy Now

12. Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer

Here’s an oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic formula that is clinically proven to reveal natural, radiant-looking skin in one week. The tone-evening moisturizer is also non-greasy and wears under makeup. The radiant collection of skincare products is designed to enhance your natural radiance and give you a lit-from-within glow. This moisturizer is fast-absorbing and made with minimal ingredients to minimize any potential irritation.

Price: $14

Buy Now

13. Multi-weight Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

With collagen and amino acids, this moisturizer helps repair skin and diminish lines and wrinkles. It protects against free radicals and environmental stress and makes your skin glow from within. The non-comedogenic formula improves skin tone and clarity and also builds a strong moisture barrier while keeping your skin hydrated. Reviewers said it plumped up their skin without leaving a greasy residue.

Price: $59

Buy Now

14. Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer

This is one of the best moisturizers for sensitive skin people. It instantly hydrates, soothes and replenishes the skin's moisture barrier while leaving it resilient. The hypoallergenic formula contains prebiotic oat to soothe and nourish skin's moisture barrier and feverfew, which effectively helps calm irritated dry skin. It is fragrance-free, paraben-free, alcohol-free, dye-free, and phthalate-free making it ideal for sensitive skin types.

Price: $17.97

Buy Now

15. Amazon Aware Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Amazon Aware is a conscious line that Amazon works on to bring consumers eco-friendly products. This hydrating face moisturizer by them is infused with avocado oil, squalane, sunflower seed oil, and cocoa butter to balance, brighten, and hydrate skin without irritation. It's safe on all skin types and is certified carbon neutral by ClimatePartner. The smooth, creamy daily moisturizer helps skin retain moisture, and contains ingredients to restore suppleness.

Price: $18.04

Buy Now

Hope this list of facial moisturizers gave you an idea of what’s best for your skin type and concern. These affordable moisturizers for women appear dewier almost instantly, the real benefits show up in the long term. So trust in the process and grab your moisturizer to give your skin the glow and shine it deserves. Anything that’s not taken care of will fall ill, let your skin and face be not one among them. Nurture, nourish and hydrate them to look beautiful inside out no matter what your age is!

