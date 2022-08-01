7 Amazing facial tools for a flawless facial

Before buying any new skincare product an extensive research is required and facial tools are no exception. From facial devices that suck your skin, to skincare tools that soothe and sculpt your face, all come under the category of facial tools. Whether you're looking for a luxury gift for a friend or a new at-home beauty device to step up your usual skincare routine, the right facial tools can only give you the right solution to your skin problem.

7 Amazing Facial Tools

1. NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control

This is a nano-ionic facial steamer and humidifier that generates nano-ionic steam. This device does this by combining a conventional heating element with a new ultra sonic vaporizer to produce nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles. This technology is up to 10x more effective in penetrating skin. A bonus with this device is a 5 piece stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit. This kit includes 5 precise instruments that compliment your Nanosteamer perfectly. This device can also be set to humidify a room and has an extra chamber to warm towels for ultimate refreshment or quick and easy makeup removal. Its 200ml water tank allows for 30 minutes of working time with a completely silent operation.

Price: $49.95

Buy Now

2. Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer

This is an ionic facial steamer that helps detoxify your skin of impurities. This device suits all skin types and offers better blood circulation, and makes your skin more receptive to skincare treatments resulting in a more moisturized and softer appearance. It uses an ion generator that enriches the water molecules, helping the steam penetrate and clean even deeper. Includes an 85ml water tank that can be easily displaced to fill the desired level of water by unscrewing the plug. Soak the basket’s foam portion with your favorite essential oil and place it on the device’s nozzle. For the best results, we recommend using the steamer no more than 15 minutes a day, two-to-three times a week.

Price: $57.00

Buy Now

3. Derma Roller Microneedle 6 Piece Kit

This facial tool kit is designed by healthcare professionals with safety and hygiene as a priority. It contains 600 titanium micro needles with 4 replaceable roller heads. Titanium needles are 3-4 times stronger than stainless steel and will last longer and stay sharper, preventing injury to your skin. Included roller head refills will promote better hygiene, safe and sanitary usage, and reduce the discomfort of dull needles. Roller heads should be replaced after 3-5 uses to ensure proper hygiene, prevent skin damage, and infection. This microneedling technology facilitates exfoliation, improves skin’s appearance.

Price: $26.97

Buy Now

4. Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face-3 in 1 Kit with Facial Massager Tool

This jade roller is a facial massager tool made of 100% natural jade and alloy brackets that won't rust, Free of any chemicals or irritants. Unlike many facial tools this device eliminates muscle tension, jade roller can smooth fine lines, make skin glow healthy and radiant.Reduce dark circles edema and improve skin health. It has a silent design, non-squeak hardware and flexible and compact size. Keep it in your refrigerator before you use it to receive a better experience.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

5. MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials

Restore your skin’s natural radiance and elasticity by performing your own relaxing cryo facial at home with these ice globes. Reduce fine lines, firm skin, unclog, and shrink pores all with one tool. Slim & contour, ice cooling globes stimulate circulation and encourage lymphatic drainage to help reduce facial swelling to cool, calm and depuff. Made with premium glass and non-toxic antifreeze liquid. Unlike other facial tools these ice globes are safe to store in the freezer, we use only high-end durable borosilicate glass to minimize likelihood of glass breakage.

Price: $22.99

Buy Now

6. FOREO LUNA mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

The LUNA mini2 uses the power of T-Sonic pulsations to effectively cleanse deep below the skin's surface. It comes with 8 adjustable intensities and 3 zones of varying touch point thicknesses, it is suitable for all skin types. It removes up-to 99.5% of dirt and oil, dead skin cells, unclogs pores and removes makeup residue.

Price: $139.0

Buy Now

7. PMD Personal Microderm Classic

This microdermabrasion facial kit helps women uncover their most vibrant, radiant complexion through an easy series of treatments. Smooths and evens skin tone, reduces blemishes, and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Contains patented spinning discs embedded with aluminum oxide crystals exfoliate away dead, dull skin cell barrier and reveal glowing, youthful skin. The perfectly calibrated vacuum suction increases circulation and triggers the skin’s natural healing process which boosts collagen and elastin.

Price: $99.00

Buy Now

Facial tools can come various latest technology, shapes and sizes, but you need to focus on their benefits before buying.

