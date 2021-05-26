Facial yoga for anti ageing: 3 Exercises to do at home that reduce fine lines & wrinkles

While the results might take some time, these simple exercises are effective against the process of ageing.

Wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and all the signs of ageing can be our biggest enemies. We have full routines to ensure that the process of ageing is slowed down and doesn't show easily on our faces. From Gua Sha to rollers, serums, masks and massages, we've done it all. One of the most basic things that we often forget is the movement of the muscles of the face. And what better than yoga to do this!

Yoga for eyes: helps get rid of crow's feet and puffiness around eyes

Apply a little face oil or your favourite serum, so you can move your skin easily and it doesn't pull or drag too much.

At the inner corner of your eyebrows, press your middle fingers together. Then apply pressure to the other side of your eyebrows with your index fingers, look up and lift the skin up at the same time.

Repeat this five times and then close your eyes to relax.

Yoga for the forehead: reduces the appearance of horizontal stress lines on the forehead

Apply your favourite facial oil or serum. Take your index, middle and ring fingers and spread them out in the area between your eyebrows and hairline. Sweep your fingers out in sync while applying pressure on the skin.

Repeat this 20 times and then close your eyes to relax.

Yoga for your cheeks: helps tighten cheek muscles and jawline

Apply your favourite face serum or facial oil to ensure your skin doesn't tear with the stretches.

Open your mouth wide and make an O shape by hiding your teeth with your lips. Then smile widely and ensure your teeth are hidden. Place your finger on your chin and move your jaw up and down gently while tilting your head back. Do this five times and then relax your face.

