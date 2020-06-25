Fair & Lovely to undergo a change after backlash: Dropping 'Fair' from name says HUL 

Hindustan Unilever announced that the brand would be dropping the word 'Fair' from it's popular Fair & Lovely product as part of a rebranding initiative.

Unilever's Indian unit made a huge announcement on Thursday. The brand announced that it would undergo a rebranding for its skin-lightening cream Fair and Lovely due to the backlash it received due to the negative stereotypes it has been portraying about darker skin tones.

The HUL group announced that it would be dropping the word 'Fair' from the product's name. A fresh name submitted is currently awaiting regulatory clearances.

The company, in a statement, announced that they want to 'change the language' of their product and are committed to "Having a global portfolio of skincare brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty. We recognise that the use of the words 'fair', 'white' and 'light' suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right, and we want to address this," said Sunny Jain the President and Personal Care.

This news comes after another popular brand, Johson and Johnson announced that they would be stopping the sale of skin-whitening creams that they advertised as spot-reduction creams. The brand made the announcement earlier this week and announced that Neutrogena and Clean & Clear would stop production of skin-lightening products in Asia and the Middle East, two of their biggest markets. The beauty market has been receiving a lot of flak from protestors ever since George Floyd's death due to racism.

