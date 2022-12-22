28 Most Famous Plus-size Models from Around the World

Gone are the days when a slim figure was the prerequisite to becoming a successful model. Famous plus-size models like Ashley Graham, Mia Tyler, Emme, and many others have paved the way for curvy models. Size doesn't matter, and curvy models have proved it by earning success in the modeling industry. They have worked hard to carve a name for themselves in the modeling industry and encourage others to follow their dreams and arm themselves with self-acceptance and self-confidence. Many of these models talk about body positivity on their social media handles to help people find comfort in their own skin. They have grabbed the limelight not only for being attractive but also for proving to the world that beauty is subjective. These multi-talented models flaunt their curves heartily. Let us know more about these popular plus-size models!

Famous Plus-size Models You Should Know About 1. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham, an American model and TV presenter, is one of the most beautiful and renowned plus-size models. She is associated with various big brands including Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and many more. After many years of modeling, Ashley Graham marked her debut in 2016 on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has also authored a book New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, that talks about body positivity. Ashley is truly an inspiration for all. 2. Denise Bidot

Denise Bidot is one of the most famous American plus-size models, who got inspired to step into the world of modeling by her mother (a beauty pageant winner). She has appeared in various campaigns for Lane Bryant, Old Navy, Levi's, Target, and Old Nordstrom. She uses social media platforms to promote body positivity and represent people of color and plus-size women. 3. Tess Holliday

Ryann Maegen Hoven, professionally known as Tess Holiday, is a renowned American plus-size model, makeup artist, and blogger. She tried her hand at modeling at the age of 15, but didn't get any success. But, nothing seemed to stop her from achieving her dreams, and she launched an Instagram hashtag #effyourbeautystandards in 2013, with an aim to protest against beauty standards. Slowly and gradually, she achieved success and has been featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK, as well as starred in an H&M campaign. 4. Barbara Seppe Ferreira

She is a popular Brazilian-American actress and model who rose to fame with her role as Kat Hernandez in the popular HBO series Euphoria. She has worked with brands like Adidas, H&M, Target, Aerie, ASOS, Levi's, and Forever 21. She has also starred in the series Divorce and The Afterparty. In 2016, she was on the list of the 30 Most Influential Teens by Time Magazine. 5. Hayley Hasselhoff

Hayley Hasselhoff is one of the most beautiful plus-size models and has modeled for a number of big fashion brands. This popular American model and actress speaks a lot about self-acceptance and body positivity. She has also starred in the ABC Family series, Huge. She is also known for being the first-ever plus-size model to grace the cover of the German edition of Playboy. 6. Iskra Lawrence

Iskra Lawrence is a British model, best known for being the global face of Aerie, a lingerie brand. She is a brand ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). She has fronted various plus-size fashion campaigns for American Eagle Outfitters and Marina Rinaldi. All in all, Lawrence is one of the most famous plus-size models in the world. 7. Kate Wasley

Kate Wasley is a known name in the field of modeling, and is the first-ever curvy model to team up with Australian straight-size activewear brand Lorna Jane. This stunning Australian model has modeled for ASOS and Frank Body. 8. Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser is a renowned American model who rose to fame after she got discovered by Pat McGrath, a renowned makeup artist, who chose her as the face of her beauty line. She has worked with various big brands including Nike, Vogue Arabia, Muse Magazine, Alexander McQueen, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Fendi. 9. Precious Lee

Precious Lee is one of the hottest American plus-size models and has walked for Moschino, Christian Siriano, Fendi, Versace, and others. In fact, she is the first Black curve model to appear in American Vogue and is one of the few plus-size models to walk for Moschino. 10. Brielle Anyea

She is hot, gorgeous, and intellectual — yes, she is Brielle Anyea. She was a finalist in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search and has worked with various prestigious brands including Panache, Nelly, ASOS, Kohl's, and many more. She is a popular American model who also owns a swimwear line, Misses Brie. 11. Candice Huffine

Candice Huffine is a role model for many, as she works hard to break the stereotypes in the fashion industry. Being the founder of Project Start, she has given lots of encouragement to women to run a marathon. Having worked for various big brands, she has made it huge in the modeling industry and is regarded as one of the most talented American plus-size models in the world. 12. Philomena Kwao

Philomena Kwao has been in the modeling industry for over a decade now and has worked with various brilliant brands including Pride Magazine, Essence, Simply Be, Torrid, Evans, Lane Bryant, and many more. She is one of the most loved British models in the world. 13. Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell has a lively personality and is known for her joyful nature. This stunning British model has an impeccable fashion sense and has collaborated with various brands like River Island, Yours Clothing, and so on. 14. Gabi Fresh

Gabi Fresh is one of the go-to voices for fashionable things and is a popular American model, blogger, and fashion editor. In 2012, she went viral after a blog post showed her wearing a gorgeous bikini with the perfect caption #fatkini. The post empowered curvy women to accept their bodies, and love them for who they are. 15. Nadia Aboulhosn

Nadia Adoulhosn is one of the most famous American plus-size models, fashion designers, and bloggers. She has modeled for a host of reputed brands, and in the year 2019, she launched a collection of wider calf boots. She is quite active on Instagram and her feed is full of editorial imagery. 16. Hunter McGrady

Hunter is an American model who started her career at the age of 15, and became the largest model to appear in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the year 2017. Although she began her career as a straight-sized model, she switched to plus-size modeling at the age of 19. She also boasts her own clothing line — All Worthy and hosts a podcast named Model Citizen along with her sister. 17. Felicity Hayward

This British beauty needs no introduction as she is one of the most popular plus-size models. She was partying in an East London pub when she was scouted to model for Miles Aldrige, a famous photographer. She was excited and said yes to the same — her shoot was published in 2012 in Ponystep Magazine. And after that, there was no looking back for her. Since then, Felicity has worked with various renowned photographers and brands. She has also released a book, and launched a podcast titled 'Bad Moon Rising.' 18. Jessica Vander Leahy

She is one of the most significant models and works closely with the Chic Management Agency. This Australian model is also a producer and writer and is the driving force behind the Project WomanKind — a YouTube series. She has also authored a book titled Loved People Love People that gives a beautiful explanation of body neutrality to the readers. 19. Justine LeGault

She is a French-Canadian model who is known for her gorgeousness, and intelligence. She has striking blue eyes and blonde locks, and her signature tagline is "Curves are Beautiful." She has worked for various campaigns, but rose to fame when she worked on the Lane Bryan movement. 20. Saffi Karina

She is a British model and social media star and has a huge number of followers on Instagram. She has appeared in numerous promotional campaigns including Cult Gaia, Quest Love, John Lewis, Elomi Lingerie, and Boux Avenue. 21. Robyn Lawley

Robyn Lawley is an Australian model and is known for being the first plus-size model to be featured in the reputed Ralph Lauren ad campaign. She has been featured on the covers of various magazines including Cosmopolitan and Glamour, and has also walked the runway for influential fashion designers like Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein. 22. Danika Brysha

She is one of the most famous plus-size models and was born in the United States. She was working in a restaurant when a modeling agency discovered her at age 17. She later signed with Wilhelmina Models and became an international cover girl for The Wall Street Journal and Women's Wear Daily. 23. Lexi Placourakis

This American model was born in 1992 and is a size 22. Lexi has been featured in a plethora of fashion shows and ads. She aims to promote body positivity, spread self-love, and make women feel comfortable in their skin. She has a huge number of followers on Instagram and regularly shares posts on the social media platform. She even walked for New York Fashion Week in 2015, and in 2017, she walked for Lane Bryant's “I'm No Angel” campaign, which showed the fall collection. 24. Tabria Majors

Tabria Majors is a popular size 16 American model and social media influencer. She has featured in a host of campaigns for brands including Desigual, Macy's, and Lane Bryant. She even walked for New York Fashion Week at Bryant Park in February 2017. 25. Anita Marshall

This size 18 curvy model is considered one of the hottest American plus-size models. She has worked with various brands including Glamour, Elle, and Vogue. Anita Marshall has also starred in various TV shows. Healthy eating is a part of her lifestyle, and she loves working out to keep her body fit. 26. Fluvia Lacerda

Fluvia, a Brazilian beauty, can make anyone skip their heart a beat with her style and wit. She loves wearing fashionable clothes, and her immense passion for fashion has led her to work on various projects. In fact, Fluvia is the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Playboy, Brazil. 27. Tara Lynn

Tara Lynn is one of the most stunning American models in the world. She loves modeling and has worked with various renowned brands. She didn't have an easy and smooth childhood and was bullied for her size. Later on, she grew confident, and today she is one of the popular faces of plus-size modeling. 28. Chloe Marshall

Chloe Marshall is an English model who began her modeling career at the young age of 16 and bagged the title of Miss Surrey in 2008. Her struggles were hard, but that's what catapulted her into the glorious career of a plus-size model. She has walked the runway for prominent designers including Prada and Chanel, and has also been featured in print ads for Liz Claiborne. Conclusion Plus-size models have worked hard to break many stereotypes and encourage others to be confident. All of these models truly deserve the success they have achieved, so if you ever have any kind of inferiority complex, take inspiration from these famous plus-size models and put on a bright smile on your face to slay.

