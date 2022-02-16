Fancy yourself some freckles? Here's how to give it a stellar shot with makeup

A few of us yearn for moles and freckles on our skin, while a few wait hours long outside their dermatologist's clinic to get them removed. Natural has always been the cool we often fail to appreciate how blessed we are. We're proud to say we're obsessed with flaunting freckles raw, seen it on makeup trend charts? People use makeup to draw freckles and make them stand out. Celebrities too have been showing us multiple ways in which we can just leave them on display rather than cover these up with makeup.

Don't have freckles? Here are the tips to faux away freckles with your makeup products. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has been our inspiration who's showing off freckles so beautifully through her movie's promotional looks. Follow these to get your share with makeup.

1) Count on a stencil: As a newbie and if you do not want freckles all over your face, users can opt for a stencil to lead the way for you. This can help you mark the spots better in a neat manner, you'll be sure of where and how to draw freckles right.

2) Think an eyebrow pencil, think your best bet: Post application of your makeup, grab a pencil and ensure the tip of the pencil isn't too sharp that would end up hurting your face. Do not over-mend the pencil and what better than a pencil to simply dot away on your cheeks, temples, and the bridge of your nose? Pick a brown pencil to make your freckles look natural.

3) Blend it right: The true art of slaying this makeup technique lies with picking more than shade. So keep a shade lighter and darker than the previous hue you've picked. Before going in with round two of drawing your freckles, blend the first set of your freckles to ensure it stays put and this will also help to ready your skin for round two.

4) Make a waterproof eyeliner your go-to: Since waterproof formulas do not slide off just as easily as a non-waterproof formula would, this can do you good. But, ensure to practice with a pencil first and if need be, you can trace freckles with your pencil and then follow up with your eyeliner to make it visible. This technique will prevent freckles from looking unkempt. Gently dust a little bit of setting powder.

5) Blush baby, let your freckles blush: Adding a warmth of blush can make your freckles look more real and less fake. It also adds dimension and ensures to not applying a heavy dose of powder. Dust it lightly as excessive product application can lighten your freckles and use the shade that isn't as bright as your freckles.

Have you tried getting freckles done on your face? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: 6 Celebs who dressed up cool with Balenciaga bags