FDCI x LFW 2021: Unmissable makeup looks that made us double tap it all in a minute

Looking at the brighter side of life has never looked more fun. The past five days were brimful of colours and sparkle wherein our eyes didn't flutter even for a single second. Such was the flamboyance we got to experience via the FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week. As we picked up beauty lessons, we're here to add some spice and all things to your life.

We expected drama and it was served perfectly. The not-dull-at-all beauty looks had not just fall-friendly makeup trends but also all that’s going to be a hit in spring/summer 2022. From graphic eyeliners, sparkly underliners, to dewy skin and draped blush look, we saw everything lit. Take a look and put your makeup brushes to work. The American rapper, Doja Cat would so love this eyeliner game that’s powered with white and black. Although this seems pretty extra, you can give it a shot when you’re officially bored with regular eyeliner looks. The model who walked for INFID Launchpad paired this look with a western outfit.

The draped look has its roots latched to the ’70s which was not only appreciated by Rihanna but also spotted at the Chola by Sohaya Mishra’s show where the model had her cheeks slightly coloured in a lighter shade of pink and her eyeliner makeup which had a blend of pink and red extended to paint a brighter picture on your temples and brow bones. Whether you’re going for a glossy or matte base, this works either way. Take it to parties that can for quirkiness.

To leave your face bare has always been the coolest thing. As you aim to follow the real route and forget foundations and colour correctors, this powerful look showcased by the muse from Jade by Monica and Karishma, makes us want to swear by the “less is more, but also perfect” adage. You can use eyebrow powder and a little kohl to define your eyes and eyebrow just as the model.

Sparkle it up just like Monisha Jaising’s model who owned the ramp’s look. When you can’t get enough of eyeliners, this is the ideal one to go for where you have pink and black upper liners and a swipe of golden glittery love to make your lower lash line stand out and your lips pout out loud.

The traditional red bindi may be your most preferred choice when you have sarees on but an upgrade won’t do you wrong. While you go ethnic, borrow this tip from Gaurang Shah’s model. Use your black kohl or eyeliner to get the crescent moon drawn neat. This no doubt demands practice, keep your eyes painted with a blend of brown and black. This well-contoured look can be teamed with lighter lipstick shades.

Make those peepers pop like a star ft. A model from limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki. If eyeliners have never done the eye-arresting cut for you, paint it with a single eyeshadow leaving no space on your eyelids empty.

When pearls got us to swoon. Designer Arpita Mehta seems to draw inspiration often from the ocean, from cowrie to pearls, she leaves us mesmerised immensely. As seen here, the model had a shimmery eyeshadow and pearls gorgeously adorn her eyelids in lieu of eyeliner. No done and dusted looks, a fresh take worth a shoutout.

Want something to instantly crank up your eye makeup so you can say goodbye to black kohl? Replicate what Anamika Khanna’s model tried. A sparkly green eyeshadow or gel eyeliner can help you. Eyeliner makeup with sharp finishes has been doing the rounds on International runways as well, to stay on-trend, try tracing it on the outer corners of your eyes, and for the inner corners, draw a curvy pattern.

A neon game that can make anybody go weak in the knees, this look works for both fans of dual-toned and graphic-eyeliner makeup. Pick shades of your liking and wear this with casual outfits. Do not take this to formal locations.

Black eyebrows are a thing of the past is something we understood from Nidhi Kasha’s show. Having followed the unusual route, she painted her eyebrows in a shade of metallic silver that was sure to drive us maniacs for a look so-not-common.

