Fenty, Clinique, Urban Decay and more beauty brands speak up & take action to support Black Lives Matter

In the midst of the revolution, the beauty industry is doing its bit to stand up against racism.

Protests and demonstrations are taking over the streets of the United States of America in response to the death of George Floyd. Demonstrators and protesters are demanding that the police end their brutality against Black Americans. Members of several communities have also voiced their opinion and talked about the issue. Brands too have supported the cause openly and pledging money to back up the cause. In this, the beauty industry is also trying to do its bit by standing up for the cause.

Glossier, the millennial-favourite brand took to their Instagram to share their commitment to the Black community. "We stand in solidarity with the fight against systematic racism, white supremacy and the historic oppression of the Black Community," they wrote.

NYX followed suit and also told its followers via Instagram that the brand would be donating to the cause. "Its not okay" was their simple yet effective announcement.

Popular drugstore brand Maybelline also took to its Instagram page to announce that it would be helping with the cause. "At Maybelline we believe in inclusivity, equality and justice for all," their caption for a picture of a heart in different skin tones read.

Urban Decay cosmetics too voiced its support via Instagram in a picture that read, "Silence is not an option. Speak up." The brand also said that it would donate an amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.

Fenty Beauty also reposted Rihanna's statement on her instagram on the brand's page. "I can't shake this! I can't get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that's hindering it!" her statement read.

Clinique too put out a bold statement on the brand's instagram page. "Racism and injustice have no place here," it read and added in the caption that they would further announce additional support in the coming week.

