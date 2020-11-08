Festive skin care: Dermat aproved DIY face masks for GLOWING skin this Diwali

As we enter this festive season with masks on face and sanitiser in our hands, it can safely be said that this year everything the celebrations are going to be different.

Small intimate gatherings and lots of excited video calls are going to be the highlight this year. We have already started prepping for the festivities. The way you are getting rid of junk from the house, this is the perfect weather and time to clean your skin from inside out too! Just because everything is small scale does not mean that you should not be looking your best. A good festive skin care routine will make you look glowing, rested, and radiant in the family /friend’s video calls. And this applies not just to the women; men too need to use this ‘inside home’ time to pamper their skin.

The flawless natural look can come easily by following a skin care routine at home using natural and easily available ingredients. Just keep the following things in mind.

Become addicted to routine

A simple five to seven-minute routine of cleansing toning and moisturizing morning and evening will save your skin from many problems. No matter how late it is in the night or how much you overslept in the morning, stick to the CTM (Cleanse, tone and moisturise) routine like a lifesaver. Also, don’t forget to exfoliate at least once a week.

Reach for the water

Eight glasses a day spread out evenly throughout the day is what your body needs. Have a glass of water before stepping out of the house or binging on sweets. Keep your coffee and tea intake to moderate. Remember makeup looks good on hydrated skin.

Give your skin a fair hearing

You are not to touch the pimples but what else is your skin telling you? Before picking and apply a product do basic researches on your skin type, and examine your skin in the mirror. What is it telling you? Are the fine lines asking for Vitamin A treatment or dull skin needing Vitamin C serums? Make a slow switch to the winter routine and carefully read the labels on products before buying.

Exercise

No, Diwali cleaning is not counted as exercise. Make an exercise routine and take time out for yourself. Mediate, do yoga or do HIIT training, take your pick from numerous works from home routines and do them every day.

Invest in blue light protection

Protect your skin from the blue light emitted by phones, TV, tablets, and laptops by using a screen protector and wearing a sunscreen even when indoor. This will keep open pores and aging at bay. Blue light protector screens and glasses make an excellent festive gift option too!

Eat and Sleep

Get enough shut eye during the night so that your skin does not look tired and wan in the daytime. When preparing or ordering food think of ingredients that can help boost your skin’s health. Yogurt, water chestnut, oranges, papaya, green vegetables, and crunchy capsicum make good ingredients for a healthy diet.

Use sheet masks as a quick pick me up for the skin

Sheet masks are easy to use and include ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin C, green tea, tea tree oil, ceramides and hyaluronic acid that can give an instant boost of health and glow to the skin.

If you are comfortable visiting your dermatologist during this pandemic, you can undergo simple procedures like microdermabrasion, party peels, skin rejuvenating laser, etc to enhance the glow. You can also undergo lunchtime procedures like botulinum toxin and filler injections or ultherapy for wrinkles and sagging skin.

Friends from the Pantry:

Many easy to use items in your pantry and spice rack can help in getting rid of skin issues and make your skin ‘festival ready’.

Festive skin care remedies for women

Make an exfoliating scrub by mixing ½ teaspoon of semolina with 1 teaspoon of gram flour and few drops of water. This is an excellent scrub to remove dull and dead skin.

To prevent and contain breakouts make a face back of gram flour, cold milk, a pinch of turmeric and one broken vitamin E capsule and some rose water. Apply evenly on face and let dry.

Make a face mask of ½ cup of buttermilk and mix with two tablespoon of yogurt. Apply on face and leave it on for couple of hours, wash with warm water and moisturise as usual for clear and bright skin.

To instantly add glow to the skin make a mask of 3 tablespoon of orange juice with ¼ cup of honey. Rub the mixture gently on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water.

Festive skin care remedies for men

Make a face pack of banana, milk and avocado paste along with few drops of rose water and apply on the face (avoid the beard). Let it sit for some time before washing. This is an excellent mask for glow and radiance.

To prevent dryness, mix some raw milk with honey and turmeric and use it to cleanse the face morning and evening.

Make your eyes appear alert and bright use an egg white mask around the eyes. Let it dry and gently remove it before washing the face.

An oats, honey, and milk pack is the sure shot way to get an instant glow. Apply and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing.

If you have any recurring skin problem then always consult your dermatologist before using any new product or face pack on the skin. Simple steps will help avoid problems with the skin and you will be able to enjoy the festivals knowing that you look your best.

About the author: Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics

Credits :Getty IMAGES

