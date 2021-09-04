Fight dandruff and flaky scalp with these natural DIY remedies

Do you know what dandruff is? Nothing but plain embarrassment. Remember the time when your shoulder looked as if it was covered with tiny snowflakes. And you look up and find that unfortunately, it is not snowfall but dandruff that is resting on your jet black dress. Once again, if you find your itchy scalp calling you out to give a good scratch at the head in a room of people, nothing can be more humiliating than that.

Dandruff is a condition caused by a fungus called Malassezia that can result in scalp damage and severe dryness. This leads to the itchiness of the scalp while the dead skin cells (that appear naturally) turn into visible white flakes. Dandruff thrives in moist environments that lead to excessive sweating. Although in winters, due to lack of moisture, scalps become dry and itchy. There's no escape from it. But these natural remedies can help you get rid of this unwanted guest.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has naturally hydrating properties and can also prevent fungal growth. Apply it directly on your scalp and massage thoroughly to your tips. Let it sit for some minutes so that it has sufficient time to penetrate your hair and skin. Make sure not to leave it for too long though. Rinse thoroughly and you will see results.

Baking Soda

Baking soda exfoliates the scalp and cleanses off impurities and dirt resting on our scalp. It absorbs the excess oil but we have to make sure to use a balanced amount as it robs the scalp of moisture. Just take enough amounts of herbal shampoo that you usually use and add 1 tablespoon of baking soda to it. Apply the mixture on your scalp and rinse it off properly. You can use it once or twice a week.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties and contains vitamins and minerals that can promote healing. It soothes and moisturises the scalp. Just extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it to your scalp. Massage gently and then wrap a warm, damp towel over your head. Leave it for some minutes then wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can repeat this thrice a week.

Neem

Neem has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. We can blindly turn into this age-old remedy for this kind of situation. Neem can also be found as the main ingredient in many anti-dandruff shampoos. Anyway, you can chew neem leaves every morning which can help you get rid of dandruff naturally. Or you also grind some neem leaves, form a thick paste and leave it for nearly 10-15 minutes before washing it off.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar has medicinal properties that can kill the fungus sitting on top of your head. Just mix equal parts of water and ACV and massage it to your scalp. Wash it off with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

Hope we could help. Tell us which worked for you.

