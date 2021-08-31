Flaunt those beautiful nails: Bid adieu to dry and brittle nails this monsoon

Monsoons don’t only bring heavy rains but also a lot of problems. Sure, they bring relief from the dreadful and cruel summer, but everything has its pros and cons. With monsoons, come heavy hair fall, infections, allergies, itching and of course, brittle nails. Outbreaks of pimples are another thing. And your skin also becomes more prone to excessive oil and sweat. And don't even start with mouldy clothes. But since we are going to be talking about nails today, let's begin!

Skin Care is important. Taking a shower daily is crucial. Washing your hands and face 2-3 times to remove excess oil and dirt is paramount. But what about those tiny nails? We tend to overlook them. Just like the rest of the body, nails also need cleaning and grooming so that they remain unaffected from the array of bacterial and fungal infections. So let's take a quick look at how to keep them healthy and hygienic.

Keep 'em dry

Keeping your nails dry in the monsoon is practically impossible. As your feet get exposed to splashy water, it becomes vulnerable to damage, especially those toenails. Try to wear open shoes as fungus tends to multiply in damp and cold places. And as soon as you get back home, dry them properly.

Keep 'em short and clean

You ought to cut your nails bi-weekly. No, no say goodbye to those long nails because they provide the much-needed space for bacterial formation. Moreover, due to all the wetness around us, nails tend to become brittle causing them to break. So it is essential to keep them short and trimmed.

Use a Nail Brush

If you keep using pointy tools to clean your nails, it can lead to infections because then it ends up with a gap between the nail and the nail bed. So better wash them gently and use a nail brush to give them the care they need.

Wear Gloves

Being independent also means doing one's chores too. Washing our dishes can also weaken our nails due to the constant exposure to soapy water and dries them out. Instead, try wearing dish gloves to keep them dry unless absolutely necessary. Even for gardening or other things which you feel might harm your nails you ought to wear your gloves.

Moisturise

Just as your skin requires moisturisation, your nails need it too. Nails can break off due to lack of moisture. Thus, moisturise daily after a shower and before hitting the sack.

Disinfect

Soaking your feet in hot water with some added salt for some minutes can kill the germs accumulated in the nails. It also softens the skin.

Oil

Always be gentle to these assets. Applying oil can strengthen the quality of your nails and prevent them from breaking.

These are a few tips for you to follow. What do you do for your nails? Tell us below.

