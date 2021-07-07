Flaxseed DIY Hair Masks: To blow your hair and scalp away by fighting hair loss and dandruff

Leave no strand behind with the many virtues of flaxseed, which contain all of the essential elements that can improve the health of your hair.

Who doesn’t love a day with zero hair fall, frizz, and flakes? While looking unkempt has been a norm when at home but it wouldn’t hurt for your hair to revive the lost shine and glam. The flex about flaxseed is no bogus hype because they offer up a special fuel for your tresses also referred to as the alpha-linolenic acid. The Omega-3 fatty acid helps to enhance circulation which can easily strengthen the hair roots which in turn promotes hair growth.

Dry hair and the split end is an everyday battle but the way you work through it with the vitamin E and proteins present in flaxseed can help nourish your hair, coat it with shine, and prevent split-ends. How many grey strands do you spot? If you’re in the pursuit to find a good solution to this, Flaxseed is considered a miraculous ingredient that can hinder the spread of grey hair. Has it been ages since you had a good scalp day? We’re certain that flaxseed wasn’t a part of your diet and hair care routine. How to snatch its benefits? Try these DIY haircare masks soon!

Hair conditioner

Ingredients:

3 tbsp flaxseed

3 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp coconut oil

4-5 drops of tree essential oil

Procedure:

1. Pour 1 cup of water into a container and place it on the stove.

2. Let the water boil on low heat and add flaxseeds.

3. Stir it throughout the boiling time so you can easily form a gel-like consistency.

4. Switch off the stove after 5 minutes and keep it to cool.

5. Pick up a strainer to separate the seeds so you can use the liquid to make the hair conditioner.

6. To the same container, combine the remaining ingredients.

7. Store it in the refrigerator.

Anti-dandruff hair mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp flaxseed oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

Procedure:

1. Blend all three ingredients to curate a hair mask.

2. Use your fingertips to work the paste on your scalp.

3. Retain the mixture for up to 20 minutes and cleanse it thoroughly with cold water and mild shampoo.

Anti-hair fall mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp flaxseed oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp onion juice

Procedure:

1. Whip up the mask with the above-mentioned ingredients.

2. Apply it from root to tip and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Repeat it twice a week for healthy hair regrowth.

Have you use flaxseed hair masks? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | DIY Ghee masks: A moisture surge for dry skin, and hair

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×