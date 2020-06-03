On fleek: Aishwarya, Alia and other celebs' eyebrow game has changed over the years; Here's how to recreate it

Eyebrows frame the face and this is how celebrity’s brow game has changed over the years. Find out more

There’s an anonymous quote that reads, ‘You’re never fully dressed without your eyebrows’ and to be honest, we stand by this nothing else. When your eyebrows are ‘on fleek’ your attire and glam automatically look 70% better. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the basics of the brow game change hysterically. We’ve gone through the pain of experiencing some of the most outrageous brow trends like swirly, feather, halo, rainbow and what not and let’s be real here, we could have managed with all of them.

If we keep the crazy and notorious trends aside, a lot has changed in the brow department. From pencil-thin eyebrows in the ’90s and early 2000s to extremely defined calculated and defined ones in late 2010s to natural bushy brows in 2020, just like fashion, eyebrow trends have changed with decades.

We all remember Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from Friends to Beyonce to even and in the 2000s. Pencil-thin eyebrows with extreme arches were truly the calling then. They were barely there and to be honest, we aren’t a great fan of how leading ladies looked back in the 2000s because that little line was not enough to frame their faces.

Things changed as the years proceeded and slowly in the next decade, celebrities started to grow out their eyebrows. Perfectly defined with concealed edges and highlighted brow bone, the brow game truly evolved in just a matter of years. Filled in brows were a game changed considering how thin people like it in the early 2000s. Faces were truly framed with intense contouring and eyebrow arches.

Things are starting to evolve now and just like everything else, the brow game is also keeping everything au naturale. Bushy brushed in brows with no intense concealing or arches have been the calling as the new decade is making a start. Celebs are letting their natural brows have its moment and not going OTT with its shape or colour of any form. A little bit of trimming around the edges and the unibrow has been done but otherwise, no experimentation is taking place in the brow department.

Here’s how you can recreate 2020’s brow look:

1. Let your eyebrows grow out in its desired shape. Remember, the bushier, the better.

2. Now, with a tweezer, just take off any excess hair in the centre of your brows. You can take off the unibrow if you aren’t into it.

3. Brush the rest of your brows and take off any excess hair around your original brows to give a cleaner finish.

4. Do not take off any extra hair from the brows in order to give it a defined shape. Let the natural shape and growth of your eyebrows be the centre of attention here.

We are truly a fan of the natural brow look and love how the game has evolved in the past decades.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

