Follow THIS quick beauty routine before making a zoom call

We all have been working from home for some time now and there is no denying that the situation is bound to be like this for at least a month or so. It goes without saying that we cannot let the current situation to slow us down. Now, we all have client calls, special announcements (like our close ones getting married), or just maybe some other meeting via Zoom call. So, the thing is life will go on and we cannot afford to look any less presentable even if it’s a virtual meeting. Now, don’t you worry girl, read this article and trust me we have got you covered.

Skincare is Must- and don’t skip

Now, is the time you can invest a little more time on your skincare routine. Remember, CTM (Cleansing, Toning and Moisturising) is a step that you cannot miss. Going out or not, your skin still needs your care and love. Look for toner and moisturiser which is best for your skin type and hydrates your skin well. The more your skin is hydrated the more glow it will show up on your face. Also, this is a myth that oily skin girl does not need to apply a moisturiser. It is just you need to apply one suitable for oily skin type.

Apply BB/CC cream/foundation

For a call via webcam, you don’t need as much coverage because your skin is already somewhat blurred, meaning you don’t have to worry about hiding that little pimple that just popped up or any pigmentation on your face completely. You still want to cover it up but even if it is not perfectly hidden, it won’t be as predominant. Now, if you have a BB/CC cream, go ahead and apply it on the top of your moisturiser or you can also go with a foundation with a lightweight formula. This step will just brighten up your face and you will look more presentable. Also, the good thing is some BB/CC cream comes with SPF, so even if you are staying at home, you are covered from those harmful UV rays that still penetrate inside.

Add some Concealer

Next, you need to apply some concealer underneath your eyes to brighten up your eyes. For this, you can either go with a foundation of the same shade as your skin or a shade lighter to add a little extra to your skin. If you have a concealer of the same shade as your skin then you can use it to spot correct to hide pimple scars or pigmentation. Just apply a little concealer on the top of the spot above the layer of your BB/CC cream or foundation and blend it using your fingertip. Now, remember don’t blend it too much or else your concealer won’t be able to hide your blemishes.

Apply a lip shade and add some on your cheeks as a Blush

For this look, you can easily go with creamy finish lipstick/lip stain/lip tint, simply because they can be easily used as a blush on your cheeks. Just apply it on the apple of your cheeks and blend it using your fingers going towards the end of your cheekbones near your ears.

Setting Powder

To settle all the makeup products in place and especially for girls with oily T-zone area, this step comes quite handy. Take a translucent powder and apply it wherever necessary to get rid of shine from your face.

Apply a Bronzer

To give some depth and dimension to your face, apply a powder bronzer. This step is totally your call but I would recommend using a bronzer to add some more colour to your face.

Do your Brows

Doing your brows just enhance your overall face appearance. Take a brow pencil or brow powder and fill in the gaps of your brows.

Apply an Eyeliner

Black eyeliner does the job every time, so don’t forget this step. Create a wing eyeliner and that would make your eyes speak a thousand words and you won’t even need to apply eye shadow after that. Start with creating the outer wing tip and then start working your way inward. Apply your liner in thin strokes and later widen it up as desired.

Curl Lashes and apply Mascara

The last step is to ensure that your eyes look open up. Curling your lashes would come handy here, take an eyelash curler, scoop your lashes in between the tongs of the curler and give a nice uplift to make your lashes curl. Curled lashes look more flattering than straight lashes, also it makes your eyes look more open up. Now, apply mascara of your choice to give some volume to your lashes.

By Beauty and Lifestyle Blogger Sneha Priyadarshani (Dreamboatsneha)

