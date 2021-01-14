Follow THESE 5 effective home remedies for tan removal from the face

Sun tan is one of the worst skin damages, especially on the face as the skin is too sensitive in this area. Even in winter the sun can be extremely harsh and cause sun damage to your skin. Here are 5 natural home remedies to remove sun tan from the face.

Sun tan can be caused due to skin being overexposed to the sun. It can cause severe damage to the cell and make your skin look darker and pale. While sunbathing in winter, you might not realise the damage it is doing to your skin by overexposing yourself. It is better to limit your time under the sun or wear sunscreen all day long to minimise the damage.

However, no matter how hard we try, the damage has already been done. While a tan might fade away eventually after days and months if you want quick results, here are some effective home remedies that you can try for tan removal from the face.

Tomato and yogurt

If you have a severe tan or a sunburn then tomatoes work the best. Tomatoes work like magic when you want to remove sun tan. All you need to do is take some tomato pulp, squeeze lemon juice in it and a tablespoon of yogurt. Mix it well and apply this pack on your face. Leave it for 20 minutes and see the results.

Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice is said to remove tan effectively from the face. Since lemon can be a powerful ingredient and it may harm your skin further if applied directly, you can mix lemon juice with honey and apply it on your face.

Milk and strawberry

Milk is a natural remedy for glowing and flawless skin. It is helpful in removing tan as well. You can apply milk on your face and wait for it dry. You can wash it off later with cold water and see the results. Strawberries have natural brightening properties. You can mash few strawberries into milk, mix well and apply this pack on your face.

Aloe Vera

Scrape the gel out of aloe vera plant and rub it on your face. It helps soothing the damaged skin and regular scrubbing and exfoliating will help remove the tan effectively.

Gram flour and yogurt

Gram flour (besan) is known to lighten the shade and it definitely helps in removing tan. Mix gram flour with yogurt and apply this paste on your face. Leave ti for about 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Also Read: Do’s and Don’ts for combing wet hair explains cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×