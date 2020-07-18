Follow THESE expert approved cosmetic treatments for this festive season

Dr. Mohan Thomas Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute has shared some common cosmetic treatments one can undergo before the start of the festive season.

Welcome to the season of festivals in COVID-19 times. India is a vast country and people here heartily enjoy the festivals and cherish the celebrations. But with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be hardly any full-fledged celebration for the festivals. With all religious places almost shut and the social distancing norms in place, festivals have become colourless without celebration or joy. Good clothes, splendid hairdos, fantastic make-up and glowing skin with that perfect look are what people have aimed for during these festival days all these years and now it is not a priority anymore. Health has taken precedence over the looks and it is understandable.



Common beauty-related concerns have been limited to the face with ladies desiring a blemish-free skin, hairless face, healthy fuller hair and kissable lips. Males desire clean wrinkle-free skin and good hair. With beauty parlors and cosmetic clinics gradually being opened, people have started venturing out of their houses after assessing the safety guidelines to get their skin concerns addressed. Speaking of the treatments most in demand just before the festive seasons are as follows.

Laser hair removal- Since the past few months, many women have been addressing the body hairs by threading, waxing or shaving. With the help of Soprano ice laser, hairs from all parts of the body can be removed in a few sessions quickly. The sessions are very short by this machine as it delivers high levels of energy to the hair roots without any impact on the skin. This reduces the contact time between the technician and the patient which reduces the risk further. It is effective against dark and light hairs too. The skin stays smooth for many years once the laser hair removal sessions have been completed.

Skin whitening and glow- Actors with their change in skin complexion have initiated a frenzy among youngsters and middle-aged ladies alike. Antioxidants including Glutathione when administered as injections and/or in the form of capsules give a glow to the skin as well as change the skin colour. Glow is improved by the use of medical facials and lasers which not only removes the blackheads and whiteheads but also gets the skin blemishless.

Uneven pigmentation, unwanted tattoos and scars treatment- The Q- switched Alma Laser is the safest and most precise laser treatment solution available for removal of pigmented lesions and multi-color tattoo. This laser is safe and accurate with very rapid and short sessions with built-in safety measures so that it can be used on any Indian skin type. Facials and Chemical peels can be done to retain that youthful and fresh look in people who want to maintain the liveliness in their skin.

Procedures for that youthful look- One can go for Botulinum toxin and facial fillers. The results are apparent within five days and are good for a period of 4-6 months. Furthermore, the looks can be made to be better over a longer duration of time with the use of permanent make-up.

All procedures that people are looking for are nonsurgical ones that can be undertaken in a short period of time with minimal risk of COVID-19 exposure. If you are interested in undertaking cosmetic procedures or treatments then please check the safety of the center before undertaking the same.

By Dr. Mohan Thomas Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute

