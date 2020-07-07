Follow THESE expert approved tips to take years off your face

Dr. Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics has shared some common procedures that can help to get rid of wrinkles, scars, and other ageing skin problems.

They say, “The first impression is the last impression." The face is the most noticed part of the body. But, are you fretting due to those fine lines, blemishes, acne or wrinkles? Then, stop worrying right away and rejuvenate your face by following these essential tips. Aging is an ongoing process. However, aging patterns are known to be different in each race. Studying and analyzing human aging allows us to understand how to enhance and rejuvenate the aging face better. The goal of facial rejuvenation is not to "reverse the aging process" or to make people look as they did in their youth. This is so because it would produce a very unnatural result. Instead, the motto is to work with an individual’s specific facial structure to optimize his or her appearance in a natural manner that tends to restorer one’s facial harmony with a fresh look.

Here are some of the common procedures to help you look fresh and get rid of wrinkles, scars, and other problems including pigmentation.

Opt for soft tissue fillers: Do you want to improve your jawline? Erase those scars or spots? Get rid of acne? Then, without any delay, you should go for soft tissue fillers. You will be amazed to know that injecting soft-tissue fillers under the skin can allow one to add height to one’s cheekbones, can be helpful in acquiring that chiselled jawline, restore fullness to hollow cheeks and eyes, fill fine vertical lines, and you will get the face you have always dreamt of. Moreover, some fillers mainly hyaluronic acid and poly-L-lactic acid, are eventually absorbed by the body. Similarly, others contain tiny beads of solid materials suspended in gel. The gel tends to get absorbed over time, and the beads form a scaffold for collagen growth. You can opt for it and achieve the look you have always desired.

Try Botox: Injections of botulinum toxin, a category that includes botox can be opted for. It involves fewer risks and will require no recovery period. Furthermore, it is impactful and can allow you to smoothen your wrinkled face, brow, and even neck, temporarily.

Chemical peels: Chemical peels can also be a solution. Many people are going for it, nowadays. These peels can be beneficial in dealing with wrinkles, ageing spots, scarring, and even discoloration of the face. Here, an acid solution such as glycolic, salicylic, or trichloroacetic acid is applied to one’s skin and dissolving the skin cells and then the top layers of the epidermis are removed. Note, the effect may vary from person to person as the result will depend on how deeply the peel penetrates. Thus, this can be determined by the type and strength of the solution used by the expert.

Try laser: If you haven’t opted for laser therapy then it is the time to give it a try! Doing a laser can be helpful in saying goodbye to those deep lines and wrinkles that spoil your facial appearance. Tada! You will also be able to enhance your skin tone, texture, and tightness. But you will have to sit your dermatologist and discuss which laser therapy works best for y

Takeaway: You must consult a qualified practitioner who is well-trained in carrying out these treatments. You must also discuss the side-effects or the precautions if any. Try to follow all the guidelines suggested by your dermatologist. By doing so, you will be able to get a fresh and younger-looking face, that you have always wanted. Also, remember not to self-medicate or use any over-the-counter products or medications without the doctor’s prescription.

By Dr. Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics

Share your comment ×