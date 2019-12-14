Following the organic skin trend? Here's all you need to know about it according to beauty guru Shahnaz Husain

Over the last decade, herbal beauty care has driven the growth of beauty and wellness in India. And now, Shahnaz Husain spills beans on the organic skin-care trend.

Greater awareness towards good health and the “total well-being trend” sweeping the world have started the shift towards organic cosmetic products. The greater awareness of the link between beauty and good health is influencing the demand for organic products, as well as environmental and animal-friendly products. Wellness is also becoming a part of the beauty business, with spa treatments being included in salons. Going organic and eco-friendly are the trends that will mark the coming years, as far as the beauty and wellness business is concerned. According to Franchise India, “The organic products market in India has been growing at a CAGR of 25 percent and it is expected to reach ₹10,000-₹12,000 crores by 2020.”

The shift towards organic products has come about because organic/natural ingredients have specific curative and beneficial properties that actually enhance the beauty of the skin and hair.

Some of their functions include:

1. They help to improve the normal functions of the skin, including that of cell renewal. Thus they have the power to revitalize and rejuvenate.

2. An important advantage is the element of safety. Synthetic preparations and chemical ingredients can cause allergic and irritative reactions. They can also cause a build-up of toxins in the system, over a period of time.

3. Another advantage of organic products is that they are also eco-friendly, as they are bio-degradable. Due to increasing awareness, customers are willing to pay higher prices for organic products. Another advantage of organic products is that they are also eco-friendly, as they are bio-degradable. Due to increasing awareness, customers are willing to pay higher prices for organic products. 4. Actually going organic and eco-friendly are the current trends and will mark the coming years as far as the beauty and wellness business is concerned. Indeed, we inhabit a beautiful world and each one of us has the responsibility to protect it. So, let us all do our bit, at the individual and collective levels, by protecting the environment and bringing nature into the experience of our daily life. Author: Ms. Shahnaz Husain, beauty expert and founder of Shahnaz Group.

Shahnaz Husain, is a beauty expert, founder, chairperson & managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group in India. She has received international acclaim for pioneering the Herbal beauty care movement and taking the Indian herbal heritage of Ayurveda worldwide. In 2006, she was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India for her contribution to the fields of trade and industry.

