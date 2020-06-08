Food for thought: 3 superfoods you could eat and apply for shiny hair!

We rounded up some foods that will give you a healthy mane and help you combat hair problems like hair fall and dullness.

Apply your food and eat it too! This definitely is making the best of everything. We always like to start pieces like this by telling you that when it comes to hair and skin problems, the treatments usually start within. You need to understand that what you eat and how you eat it takes precedence over what you apply. But today we are going to tell you about some foods that you can eat AND apply that will give you shiny, happy and healthy hair (and skin).

Honey

The benefits of honey are a dime a dozen for your hair, skin and overall system. It is a natural anti-inflammatory agent, extremely hydrating and even an antibacterial. Including honey and lime in your everyday morning routine, could basically change your digestive system over time and improve your gut health eventually. But here we have a simple honey hair mask to replenish a dry scalp. But here you need to make sure your honey is pure and organic and not tampered with or doesn’t have added sugar.

What you need:

2 tbsp coconut or almond oil

1 tbsp honey

Mix the ingredients and heat it up in the microwave or a double boiler for a few seconds so they are well combined. Massage the mixture into your scalp and then cover your head with a shower cap or a microfibre wrap for about 30 minutes to an hour if you have more time. Then rinse off with a gentle shampoo and you will have a soft scalp and shiny hair.

Coconut milk

Again the lack of lactose really does wonders for your skin but it has healthy proteins and essential fats that boost hair growth. We are going to tell you about a DIY mask that you can make to promote hair growth especially if you have hair that is slowly thinning. Here coconut milk is better than coconut oil because it contains more protein making it better at repairing the hair damage.

What you need:

½ cup of coconut milk

3 tsp olive oil

Hot water

Mix the milk and oil with a whisk or a hand blender until well combined and apply the mask on your hair. Work it slowly into your scalp and through your hair. Invest in one of the silicone scalp massagers if you’d like. Take the mask through to your ends as well. The scalp is where hair growth begins. So really take the time to slowly massage the mask into the scalp. Wear a shower cap or cover your head with an old T-shirt and wait for 20 minutes and then rinse off.

Yoghurt

An awesome probiotic, yoghurt is a great addition to your daily diet (if it isn’t already there). Apart from that the lactic acid in it helps cleanse the scalp, while the proteins nourish and strengthen the hair. Here is a deep cleansing and conditioning mask that will do wonders for your split ends, dry and chemically treated hair.

What you need:

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

1 ½ tbsp raw honey

½ tsp coconut oil

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and make sure they are mixed properly. You can add more coconut oil to the mixture if you have long hair. Massage this on your scalp and work it through from root to tip in sections. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before shampooing your hair. For best results, you should apply this mask once a week for a couple of months and then once every alternate week.

Here’s to happy and healthy hair. Which other hair problem should we tackle next with a DIY remedy?

