The foolproof guide to cutting your OWN hair while practising social distancing

Sure, missing out on a salon appointment isn't at the top of anybody's list of concern right now. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, you might not be able to leave home for a couple of weeks probably.

For hair to be healthy, it needs regular trimming. By trimming the hair between six weeks to three months by yourself, you will manage to keep your split ends at bay, maintain that fringe and even save on the cash to splurge on something later. Today, while hair cuts might not be top priority, it is still important for your locks to look their best once the COVID 10 passes. And what better time to prepare for later, than now?

While everybody has tried to cut their hair at home at some point, there's no better time to experiment than now! We have rounded up some easy ways to crop those locks and ensure they still look great.

Luckily, all you need when you are home and need a trim is a pair of scissors, some water and lots of confidence! So here’s how you can trim your hair at home and keep your hair healthy.



- Start off with parting your hair evenly into sections of one-inch each. While it is believed that for the perfect haircut, hair needs to be absolutely straight, most stylists recommend twisting the one-inch section around your finger.



- Using a spritzer, spray just a bit of water on the hair you want to chop off. Ensure the hair isn't dripping with water for it could not just create a mess but also make it difficult to cut.

- Once you have twisted the entire section, hold the bottom section so that only the ends of the section are poking out. Ensure you hold the scissors perpendicularly. Then, start chopping.



- For a fringe, hold the hair between your index and middle fingers with just a small bit of the end sticking out from beneath. Now, cut upwards rather than horizontally for a better, salon-like finish.



- To get rid of split ends only, rather than giving yourself a trim, divide your hair into one-inch sections. Twist each section tightly by rotating the hair clockwise or anti-clockwise until you reach the end. Through the entire twisted part, there will be strands poking out. These tiny strands are all you need to be trimming, towards the roots, against the rest of the hair.

Voila! You are all set with your healthiest and luscious locks. Now that you have tried it on yourself, you can attempt it on those around you as well! Worst-case, if anything goes wrong, not like you are heading out anyway! What say?



