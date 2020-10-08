Foot care: Pamper your tired feet with these 3 DIY foot scrubs to will exfoliate, moisturise & leave them soft

After a long and tiring day, if there is one part of your body that deserves pampering, it is your tired and sore feet. Indulge them with these foot scrubs that will leave them feeling and looking great.

Our feet are the most un-acknowledged part of the body. After a long day, they ache, are tired and need the most rest to take on the next day.

Pampering your feet with a pedicure just isn't enough these days as they require attention and care more than just once a month. There is nothing better than a foot scrub followed by a soak, to pamper your neglected feet and give them a spa-like treatment.

Scrub for exfoliation

Ingredients:

3 Fresh lemons

3 cups vinegar

3 cups Epsom salt

Method:

In a tub of lukewarm water, mix the vinegar and squeeze lemons into it.

Rub the lemon on your toes and feet gently to clean them out.

Take some salt and rub it on your feet in circular motions.

Soak your feet in the water for 10-15 minutes.

Detox scrub

Ingredients:

2 spoons vinegar

1 cup Epsom salt

2 spoons cream or malai

Method :

Mix the malai with the vinegar until a thick consistency is formed.

Apply this paste on your feet.

Add the salt to a tub with lukewarm water and let it dissolve.

Soak your feet in the tub and allow the paste to come off naturally.

Aromatherapy scrub

Ingredients:

20 drops essential oil

2 cups Epsom salt

1 cup dried flower petals

Method:

Add half the oil to the tub with all the salt.

Add the other half of the oil to the cup of dried flowers and mix well. Use this to scrub your feet.

Then soak your feet in the tub of lukewarm water for 15-200 minutes.

Follow up:

Once you have soaked your feet for enough time, ensure you run water through so whatever scrub is left is washed away.

Apply a thick coat of moisturiser or petroleum jelly and cover your feet with socks to retain the moisture.

