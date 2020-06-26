Foot care: The RIGHT way to get rid of calluses completely 

Calluses form from blisters once they harden and dry up. They are incurably annoying and can be painful as well. Read on to know the best way to get rid of calluses.

Blistering on feet thanks to new shoes, walking too much, heat, etc. The skin tends to blister due to it scraping against a rough surface, usually causing a bubble to form. In some cases the bubble does not form and instead the skin that has been rubbed against a surface also turns hard and thick. While something one gets used to the buffer on the feet, most other times it is painful, slightly annoying and just need to be gotten rid off. Read on to know how:

Step 1: Soak your foot in water mixed with baking soda every night. It will help in breaking down the dead skin cells. Dry your foot well after.

Step 2: Before sleeping, slather on a cream consisting of lactic acid.

Step 3: After practicing the above 2 steps for a week, use a callus remover. Before taking a shower, using a callus remover scape off the skin only where the callus is to get it off.

Step 4: After getting rid of the callus, shower and moisturise the area on your foot well. Preferably wear socks for the next week to keep your feet protected until fresh skin grows in the area.

Step 5: In the week after you get rid of the callus, continue moisturising your feet in the night before heading to bed. this will also ensure the skin remains soft and nourished.

Step 6: If calluses return on your feet, consider changing your footwear. Opt for shoes that have a cushion that absorb pressure rather than putting pressure on the skin.

If the problem persists, it is advisable to see a doctor so as to avoid any infections.

