7 Best foot creams on Amazon for your healthy feet

When you go to buy a skincare product your feet aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. But, we spend hours on our feet every day, so they deserve the most amount of self-care. Since many people experience different skin issues on their feet than the rest of the body, foot creams can be helpful. The blood circulation to your feet is poor, and we put all our weight onto our feet, so a foot cream can improve circulation. Foot conditions like thickened heels, calluses, dry, cracked heels and foot fungus are also cured by foot creams.

We, at Pinkvilla, strive to bring nothing but the best-selling and most trending products available on Amazon. Our list features a myriad of products and is curated on the basis of the discerning needs of users out there. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings, and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience better and more convenient.

7 Foot Creams For Healthy Feet

When buying a foot cream keep these things in mind:

Go for a foot cream that is artificial fragrance-free.

The skin on your feet is much thicker than the rest of the body so you should choose a thicker cream for your feet.

Look for food creams that contain exfoliating ingredients like lactic acid, urea and salicylic acid.

1. Eucerin Advanced Repair Foot Cream

This is a non-greasy and gentle foot cream that gets easily absorbed by your skin. This cream is formulated with ceramide-3 and natural moisturizing factors that enhance the skin barrier—and it’s fragrance-free, making it great for sensitive skin. This foot cream also contains lactic acid and urea.

Price: $14.22

Buy Now

2. Burt's Bees Moisturizing Foot Cream

Formulated with a mixture of coconut and olive oils, its consistency is thick yet feels more like a balm, allowing it to give a hefty dose of moisture with each use. This product treats rough and dry heels and absorbs quickly. And, its light, refreshing scent of peppermint and rosemary only adds to its appeal. It is also a cruelly-free product.

Price: $23.43

Buy Now

3. L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream

As the name suggests shea butter is the hero ingredient of this product and it is famous for its ability to instantly hydrate, dry skin. This foot cream relieves soreness, treats dry heels and is suitable for daily use. This cream also leaves a beautiful and natural lavender scent on. The presence of both shea butter and coconut oil might leave an oily residue on your feet after use but that is manageable.

Price: $30

Buy Now

4. CeraVe Foot Cream with Salicylic Acid

One of the main reasons for using foot cream apart from hydration is, exfoliation and this product helps you with that. It contains salicylic acid and other exfoliants to help smoothen skin on the feet. This product also contains ceramides, ammonium lactate, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. This is a budget foot cream and very gentle on your skin.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

5. O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream

This cream is especially for extremely dry and cracked heels. This foot cream creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that instantly boosts moisture levels and helps prevent further moisture. It contains increased levels of allantoin, which helps to penetrate thicker and rougher surface skin on the feet.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

6. Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm

Formulated with 25% urea, this foot cream smoothens and fills cracked heels. It also soothes irritated and inflamed dry skin and its non-comedogenic texture keeps your feet fresh and non-sticky.

Price: $7.99

Buy Now

7. Dr. Bronner's - Organic Magic Balm

This is one of the best organic foot creams in the market. It is composed of organic beeswax and organic hemp oil. It relieves and relaxes soreness and achy joints and moisturizes and soothes dry skin. This product also contains arnica, camphor, menthol & peppermint oils, that cools down the irritated skin on your feet. This product is not tested on animals.

Price: $14.95

Buy Now

Dermatologists advise you to apply foot cream on both feet at least twice a day and mainly before bedtime and immediately after taking a shower.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended articles:

Skin care for men: 7 Skin care kits on Amazon formulated especially for men

7 Essential hand creams for dry hands on Amazon under $20

Also read: 4 Fitness lessons you need to learn from Deepika Padukone