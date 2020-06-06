Forget Dalgona, THIS DIY whipped green tea moisturiser is what you need to make stat!

Now that we are all experts in whipping up some amazing recipes and coffee, we need to put those skills to good use. Here’s how!

Green tea apart from detoxifying your body from the inside, it has massive beauty benefits. It is an ingredient found in most Korean beauty products. Basically it is a cure-for-all ailment for all things skin. Its high antioxidant content makes this a must-have concoction to drink every day for skin, hair and gut health. Now if it has such a great impact on the inside, it definitely will work on the outside too, wouldn’t it?

The antioxidants, especially, polyphenols in the tea help repair the skin and help combat free radicals that cause premature ageing and also helps heal sun damage. It also has anti-bacterial properties and contains catechins that deal with the bacteria that cause acne. It is also a natural astringent that cleanses and tones the pores and controls sebum production. SO now that we’ve made a case for why green tea belongs in your beauty (and beverage) routine, let’s put our Dalgona skills to use.

Whipped green tea and coconut oil moisturiser

What you need:

1 cup of coconut oil

2-3 tbsp loose green tea (or organic matcha powder)

Put a large utensil with water on the stove on medium heat. Then take another glass bowl that fits on the rim of your utensil but doesn’t completely go in and put the coconut oil in the glass bowl. This is called the double boiler method. Melt the coconut oil in the double boiler and then stir in the green tea. Cover the bowl and let it simmer on low heat for at least an hour. Add more water in the bottom utensil if need be. Now strain the mixture into a big bowl and let it cool until it is almost solid. Use a hand mixer or whisk and whip up the mixture until creamy.

A coconut oil-based moisturiser hydrates your skin without clogging pores which is ideal for this season. Whipping the mixture actually makes it frothy, light and less greasy to apply.

