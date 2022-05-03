7 Foundation sticks to ensure your foundation blends with your skin seamlessly

Makeup is something that women cannot live without. In the contemporary era, makeup brands are coming up with exclusive makeup products to hook every young and old female audience. There are also luxury makeup brands introducing products for women who are always on their toes. Women ouch for the best makeup products but never skip FOUNDATION. It is the third crucial step right after moisturising and priming.

With dark lipstick shades and best makeup primers, snag the best foundation and give a break to your liquid foundations and messy makeup sponges. Grab the best makeup brush set, base makeup products and blend in your foundation in minutes.

Foundation sticks

Here is our handpicked list of the best foundation sticks in town so that your skin won't look patchy post the application of makeup products.

1. SUGAR Cosmetics - Ace Of Face - Foundation Stick

This SUGAR Cosmetics - Ace Of Face - Foundation Stick is a medium beige foundation with a warm undertone. It is a waterproof foundation that will serve you with full coverage foundation for a glowing look. This stick contains inbuilt brush and has a totally matte finish that lasts for up to 12 hours.

Price: Rs. 999

Buy Now

2. RENEE Face Base Foundation Stick with Applicator

This foundation stick comes with an applicator for easy blending of the foundation. It is enriched with white clay and follows a weightless formula. It is a long lasting foundation with a velvety finish. The foundation masks minor imperfections and spots instantly, blending all over your face as quickly and easily as the blink of an eye.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 525

Buy Now

3. Faces Ultime Pro Blend Finity Stick Foundation

This Faces Ultime Pro Blend Finity Stick Foundation is ideal for attaining a medium to high coverage of foundation. It has a smoothing effect and forms a second skin seamlessly without making your skin look patchy. It has a creamy texture and mattefying effect.

Price: Rs. 799

Buy Now

4. MyGlamm POSE HD Foundation Stick-Golden Honey

This MyGlamm POSE HD Foundation Stick-Golden Honey is a high definition foundation stick. It conceals and blurs imperfections and is highly pigmented for better coverage. It is extremely light in weight and enriched with skin benefiting agents.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 419

Buy Now

5. Colorbar Full Cover Makeup Stick

This makeup stick comes with SPF 30. It is a medium coverage concealer plus foundation. It blemishes even skin tone and corrects dark circles without settling into fine lines. It has a creamy formula that is enriched with Vitamin E, jojoba oil and shea butter that moisturise your skin.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 447

Buy Now

6. Nykaa SKINgenius Foundation Stick

This Nykaa SKINgenius Foundation Stick works like a corrector, concealer and corrector. It is an easy to use stick that helps you to apply an even layer on foundation. This stick will serve you and your skin with unimaginable foundation glow.

Price: Rs. 525

Deal: Rs. 498

Buy Now

7. Maybelline Fit Me Oil Free Stick Foundation, Ivory

This Maybelline Fit Me Oil Free Stick Foundation, Ivory is a fresh gel foundation that blends to a natural matte finish. This stick is easy to apply and a must have on-the go product. It instantly dissolves excess oil for flawless, shine-free skin and tailor-made natural matte coverage.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 1,769

Buy Now

These foundation sticks will help you glow in an easy way. Why rely on liquid foundations when you have this easy-to-use stick in your makeup kits? Pick one out from your bag, swipe it on your face and blend it like magic. What else do you need to amp up from makeup skills?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Best laptop backpacks

8 Scented perfume oils

14 Nail care tips and techniques

Backpack for women

Pink shoes

Best digital watches for men and women

Amazon Sale: Chic loafers for women

Amazon Sale: Denim skirts

Amazon Sale: Top 8 kakadu plum infused face serums

White shoes for sneakerheads

Best wallets for women

Also Read: 16 Necklaces for women who are as precious as gem