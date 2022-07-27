7 Flawless foundation sticks on Amazon under $50

Foundation sticks are an extremely essential part of the makeup routine. Not only do they function as a straight-up coverage product, but they can do double duty as a concealer or a contouring product. One super compact makeup product that doesn’t take up much room in your makeup bag. So if you want an easy, mess-free, do-it-all coverage product, look no further, we have curated a range of stick foundations for you.

7 Flawless Foundation Sticks

One of the best things about stick foundations is the lightweight formulas that make them so versatile. You can use it as a concealer, add more for a light coverage foundation, or build all the way up for medium to full coverage that looks completely natural and never thick or cakey.

1. Maybelline New York Fit Me Shine-Free + Balance Stick Foundation

This foundation stick is perfect for oily skin and will keep you shine-free all day. The foundation will smooth over skin without clinging to dry patches. It is a dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic product. It also contains SPF 18 in it making it perfect for outdoors.

Price: $12.75

Buy Now

2. Wet n Wild Photo Focus Stick Foundation

The Photo Focus Stick Foundation delivers long-lasting coverage in a lightweight, multi-dimensional breakthrough formula that delivers a flawless, semi-matte finish. Infused with Argan & Sunflower Seed oils for intense moisture & seamless blendability, this foundation was consumer tested under 7 lighting conditions for no-filter Insta-worthy selfies. This is a Peta-certified and cruelty-free brand.

Price: $6.17

Buy Now

3. Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

This is a foundation stick that gives the coverage of a concealer, the fluidity of a liquid, and the weightlessness of a powder in a longwearing waterproof formula for undetectable full coverage. It’s long wearing, waterproof formula provides a 12 hour coverage. Innovative formula adjusts to your body temperature to effortlessly blend into the skin. This is a vegan and cruelty-free product. This product gives your face a satin like texture and gives an airbrushed makeup look with a full coverage. It also covers suo hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

Price: $48.00

Buy Now

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills - Stick Foundation

This stick foundation is made with finely-milled formulas that offer seamless blending and full-pigments for buildable coverage. It offers buildable coverage you can customize from light to full. You can use more than one shade for a multi-dimensional, naturally flushed look.

Price: $25.00

Buy Now

5. Flori Roberts Base Strokes Crème Foundation Stick

This is a creamy stick foundation that glides on effortlessly providing coverage and a long-lasting, lustrous natural finish while offering exceptional skincare benefits. It is formulated with soybean oil, this oil is rich in Vitamin E, provides skin conditioning and firming due to its natural softening ability. It also contains Aloe Vera leaf extract, which is rich in amino acids, enzymes and various mineral salts. A blend of silicones combine to create a perfect canvas upon which to apply makeup. Vitamin E is well absorbed through the skin while improving the appearance of rough, dry, and damaged skin.

Price: $30.00

Buy Now

6. Belgrande - Foundation Stick

This concealer stick provides buildable coverage for a flawless, natural-looking finish. It helps reduce under-eye circles, redness, and other skin imperfections. This foundation also smoothes over pores and has subtle texture to give you a clear 'airbrush like' complexion. This product contains soothing plant extracts that keep your skin hydrated and helps restore a gorgeous glow.

Price: $17.97

Buy Now

7. Black Opal 0.5 Ounces True Color Stick Foundation

Want maximum coverage with a matte finish for your face? This foundation stick is your solution. This product is suitable for normal to dry skin types. It also contains SPF 15 so it protects your skin from UVA and UVB damage and is hypoallergenic, which makes it suitable for sensitive skin. It blurs pore appearance, conceals imperfections and gives a natural makeup look and can be used as highlighter and contour as well.

Price: $11.95

Buy Now

Gone are the days of scraping the bottle of liquid foundations for your makeup needs, this is the era of stick foundations. These stick foundations are not only an optimum solution but also a multi-tasking makeup product.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

6 Best nail kits for an at-home manicure

6 Best body washes for women for a refreshing feel

Also read: 8 Best self-care essentials to pamper and relax yourself