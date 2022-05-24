15 Best foundations for combination skin that are worth adding to your makeup kit

Makeup brands have started to introduce multiple makeup products that suit every skin type and tone. With a wide range of skin shades, foundations have been the patent makeup product found in every young and old vanity kit. There are foundations for combination skin, foundations for normal skin, foundations for dry skin and foundation for oily skin. There are also foundations for all skin types and so if you are wondering which type of foundation is the best then it all depends on your skin’s texture and type. People possessing normal skin won't face any issue but one who possesses a combination might have to deal with their makeup base in a wiser way.

There are foundation sticks, face washes and moisturisers for combination skin that solve every problem of females possessing a combination skin and dealing with skincare confusions. Today, we will help you to solve them all and make you a pro. Scroll down and check out everything that you need to know about the top 15 foundations for combination skin.

Our top picks of the best foundations for combination skin

In this article

1. What is combination skin?

2. Types of foundation

3. How to choose the right foundation for your skin type?

4. Foundations for combination skin

Combination skin is a type of skin that is oily as well as dry. People generally find their skin oily in the T-zone of their face and in the rest of the areas. Forehead, nose and chin are the three areas that tend to be oily whereas cheeks and jawline tend to be dry. If you find oiliness and dryness in the above mentioned areas then you possess a combination skin.

As per the needs and necessities of women, there are multiple types of foundation introduced in the market. After you analyse your skin type make sure you pick the most suitable foundation for your combination skin.

1. Serum foundation: Serum foundation includes a serum in the list of its ingredients. It has a liquid-like texture and serum like formula that blends on your skin seamlessly. It is a perfect makeup product that has skincare properties.

2. Liquid foundation: For a streak free finish, liquid foundation is a makeup product that you must pick. They are enriched with SPF and moisturising agents to make your skin soft and supple.

3. Powder foundation: It helps to mattify your face and gives your skin an airbrushed effect. If you wish to go light on the makeup base then a powder foundation is meant for you.

4. Foundation sticks: Foundation sticks are appreciated for their blendability. They help you in attaining a uniform and even natural makeup base.

5. Cream foundation: Cream foundations have a thick texture. For an even finish and good coverage, cream foundation is what you need at your hands.

6. Mousse foundation: As the name suggests, mousse is neither too thick nor too liquidy. It has a perfect consistency, airy and light in weight.

Every foundation should be a natural looking foundation. A glowy foundation or a matte finish foundation are the two main categories that you must choose from depending upon your skin tone, quality and texture.

If you are in a fix to pick one of the best foundations for combination skin, then we are here with all the solutions that you need to choose the right foundation for your skin type. Scroll down and check it out.

1. Know your skin: Always analyse your skin and note down what suits the best. Note down the ingredients that are allergic to your skin. Don't rely on ingredients that hamper the quality of your skin.

2. Understand your skin texture: Skin texture is yet another important aspect that you consider before buying a foundation. Check whether you have normal, dry, combination, acne prone or oily skin to pick the right makeup product.

3. Pay attention to your skin tone: Your skin shade or tone plays a crucial role when it comes to foundations. Make sure you pick the closest shade of foundation orelse your face will look too patchy.

Once you pay heed to these three crucial points, you are all set to fill your cart with the best foundation for combination skin. Roll your eyes over and kickstart your shopping spree.

Below is the list of the best foundations for combination skin.

1. Revlon Colorstay Liquid Foundation

This foundation is ideal for those who possess combination and oily skin. This foundation will give you a natural look with medium coverage. It has an oil-free formulation and comes with SPF 15 so it protects your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Why pick Revlon Colorstay Liquid Foundation?

This foundation does not contain any kind of fragrance. It serves you with a matte finish and a warm golden shade. In addition, it offers in total 16 hours of longwear coverage. It gives you an ultra even coverage by hiding lines and streaks on your face.

Price: Rs. 1,285

Buy Now

2. Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation

This liquid foundation comes with SPF and oil absorbing technology. It blurs pores and helps you to bid adieu to extreme glossy faces. It is a must have makeup product for those possessing normal to oily skin. It is light in weight and spreads evenly.

Why pick Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation?

You can wear this foundation for a prolonged period of time as it doesn't make your face look cakey or patchy. It is one of the best seller makeup products with 4.2 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. It is available in 18 unique shades so that you can find a fit for your skin tone.

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 529

Buy Now

3. Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation

This foundation will be one of your skin’s best companions especially when you wish to cover your imperfections. It is a liquid foundation that gives 3D coverage from all angles. It has a velvet finish formula that serves you with a smooth and natural look. It is a transfer proof foundation that minimizes all sought of flaws.

Why pick Lakmé Absolute 3D Cover Foundation?

With 4.4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this foundation has managed to get into the makeup kit of all the female audience. It is available in 10 diverse shades and suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs. 800

Deal: Rs. 600

Buy Now

4. L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Liquid Foundation

This foundation has a super blendable formula that nourishes and protects the skin. It is enriched with SPF 17 that gives you 100 percent sun protection. In addition to SPF, it also contains Vitamin E for a natural flawless finish with instant correction on the skin.

Why pick L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Liquid Foundation?

This foundation is a hyderator that provides complete natural coverage. It is so easily blendable that you cannot notice where your foundation ends and your skin begins. It is a foundation that you can rely on to kickstart your day.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

5. SUGAR Cosmetics - Ace Of Face - Foundation Stick

This foundation stick comes with a handy built-in brush to blend your foundation. It has a weightless formula that is long lasting and waterproof. It offers a totally matte finish that lasts for up to 12 hours.

Why pick SUGAR Cosmetics - Ace Of Face - Foundation Stick?

This foundation stick is a multipurpose stick that can be utilized as a medium-to-full coverage foundation or concealer as needed. You can easily blend this foundation with the help of makeup tools like sponges, brushes or simply smudge it with the help of fingertips.

Price: Rs. 999

Buy Now

6. Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse

This foundation mousse will serve you with a feature like perfection. It comes with SPF and protects your skin for upto 16 hours. It also keeps your skin healthy. What’s more? It hides all your pores, fine lines and the uneven skin tone to leave your skin silky soft.

Why pick Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse?

With 4.4 out 5 stars ratings, this mousse is highly appreciated for its buttery consistency that is very easy to blend. It feels very light on your face and helps you to manage your combination skin well.

Price: Rs. 850

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

7. Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

With this foundation at your hands you can be your own makeup artist. It provides an ultra-transforming effect to your skin with its lightweight texture and unique formula. It glides onto the skin for a flawless makeup finish that lasts all day.

Why pick Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Full Coverage Liquid Foundation?

This foundation is an oil free foundation ideal for oily skin. It comes in various tones that match every Indian skin tone. With 4 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon, this foundation has left no place for disappointments.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 532

Buy Now

8. LAKMÉ Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation

This serum foundation is a revolutionary serum foundation that nourishes skin and leaves it dewy and radiant. The silky fluid texture of the foundation is formulated due to the presence of argan oil. It not only moisturises your skin but also makes it supple.

Why pick LAKMÉ Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation?

The added SPF 45 protects your skin from the sun with medium coverage. The fluid formulation easily blends with the help of your makeup sponges, blenders or even fingertips.

Price: Rs. 825

Deal: Rs. 610

Buy Now

9. Colorbar Cosmetics Liquid Foundation Satin finish

This gives your skin an instantly smooth, pore-diffused and shine-free finish. It has an oil-free soft foundation made with climate-adaptive technology. It has a hydrating formula that is resistant to sweat and humidity.

Why pick Colorbar Cosmetics Liquid Foundation Satin finish?

This foundation is available in deep intense shades that blend easily and smoothly. After application, the complexion looks flawless as it also tightens the pores. The foundation tube is compact and travel friendly.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 796

Buy Now

10. SEPHORA COLLECTION 10 HR Wear Perfection Foundation

This foundation is high on price but worth the value. It has a super blendable formula that lasts upto 10 hours. It is suitable for medium skin tone and for medium coverage. With this foundation, you can achieve a glamorous makeup look.

Why pick SEPHORA COLLECTION 10 HR Wear Perfection Foundation?

This foundation is a branded and renowned foundation that glides onto your skin with ease. It is one of the best foundations of combination skin that you must vouch at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 7,600

Deal: Rs. 4,781

Buy Now

11. Clinique Even Better Makeup

This foundation serves you with a natural finish. This foundation is made for those who possess combination skin. It evens and corrects your skin and makes it look flawless.

Why pick Clinique Even Better Makeup?

This foundation will help you with a uniform base to begin with other layers of makeup application effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 8,000

Deal: Rs. 3,860

Buy Now

12. Kiko Cream Foundation Matte

This Kiko Cream Foundation Matte is a 2 in 1 makeup product. It is a foundation and concealer for superior coverage. The innovative dual action formula works on the skin by hiding and minimizing all blemishes. The skin remains smooth and flawless all day.

Why pick Kiko Cream Foundation Matte?

This foundation is an ideal base for all types of makeup. The creamy super-fluid texture provides a feeling of comfort upon application, ensuring extremely easy coverage and optimum blendability.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Deal: Rs. 3,729

Buy Now

13. MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation

This foundation has a weightless and waterproof formula that lasts for an unprecedented 36 hours and can be used as a foundation or concealer. It is a nourishing waterproof foundation that gives you a smooth and satin finish.

Why pick MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation?

With 4.2 out of 5 stars rating of Amazon, this foundation works like magic on the skin. It covers all the blemishes and boosts the glam factor of your skin.

Price: Rs. 5000

Deal: Rs. 3,208

Buy Now

14. Facescanada Ultime Pro Hd Runway Ready Foundation

This is one of the best foundations for combination skin. It protects the skin from environmental factors, improves skin cell reaction to chemical stresses and also improves skin texture. In addition, it imparts natural freshness and luminosity to any skin type.

Why pick Facescanada Ultime Pro Hd Runway Ready Foundation?

This foundation hides imperfections and corrects uneven skin tone. It is free mineral oil and nano ingredients. This foundation is a must have makeup essential to amp up yoru glow.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 750

Buy Now

15. Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation

This Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation comes with Vitamin C and turmeric that lasts for 12 hours straight. This foundation doesn't cake or crease and feels like a second skin. It has a dewy base that blends in your skin effortlessly.

Why pick Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation?

This foundation is meant for all skin types. Be it sheer, medium or high coverage - do your base makeup in an easy way. With 4.6 out of 5 stars ratings, this foundation has received a plethora of compliments.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 508

Buy Now

Foundations for combination skin have managed to solve all makeup issues faced by women dealing with one. The dryness and oiliness experienced at the same time might stop you from acing your makeup look. But foundations for combination skin have managed to be a savior for those of you who are makeup addicts.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

