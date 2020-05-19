'Fox Eye Challenge' is the new winged eyeliner trend everyone is talking about

Always wondered how supermodels look so snatched and chiselled? Well, we have an answer here and it is the new ‘Fox Eye’ makeup challenge that has been making rounds on Tik Tok. Check it out.

Makeup has always been a safe place for people to experiment and show off their creativity. Now, to be honest, there have been some super weird makeup challenges (eg. squiggly brows and nose hair extensions) that turned into trends and literally managed to confuse the whole world at once. But there are other trends that tend to make us go ‘wow’!

One such trend surfacing the internet right now is the ‘Fox Eye’ that literally makes you look snatched as it gives you an elongated eye effect. Where did the trend come from? Well, it actually emerged from a pose where people deliberately pulled their eye to elongate it aka ‘the migraine pose’. While the pose made an appearance on quite a lot of Instagram accounts, people actually got inspired by it and tried to recreate the same with makeup. That when the ‘Fox Eye Challenge’ made an appearance.

We saw supermodels, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner rock the trend which further went on to be interpreted by the masses to get a gorgeous elongated eyeliner. The wing of the fox eyeliner is much lower than that of a classic wing. It is essentially to give your natural eye shape an elongated effect. If you are in the mood, you can also fill in your eyeshadow or eyeliner in the inner corners of your eye. Cleopatra-esque definition is what you are looking for.

You can enhance your fox eye by contouring the shape of your eye with an eyeshadow that is just a few shades darker. It needs to tail upwards in a foxy angle.

Considering we are all in quarantine, this is the right time to master our ‘Fox Eye’ skills. Gotta go try it out!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

