Fragrances and scented products under Rs.99

Fill your lives with a joyful fragrance with these super affordable perfumes and scented products.

Your outfit can be on point from top to bottom but nothing really matters if you don’t smell good. It is not only about smelling fresh but also feeling fresh. The same goes with our homes. Filling our homes with a soothing and calming scent will enhance the entire aura of the home and make it seem more comforting and welcoming. Hence, perfumes and scented products are certainly important. Here, we have a list of high-quality fragrances and other scented products all under Rs. 99 that you will want to add to your shopping cart right away!

Yardley London Morning Dew Compact Perfume

Summers in India can get really exhausting. You can have endless baths and still end up sweating as soon as you leave your house. This pocket perfume is your saviour! You can carry it around in your purse wherever you go. The fresh scent of mandarin and freesia along with a tinge of rose and sandalwood, will keep you feeling fresh and clean all day long.

Price: Rs.53

Buy Now

MINISO Twinkle Stones Deodorant Body Spray

Always feel clean and fresh with this deodorant body spray with an amazing and energising fragrance. The body spray is refreshing with a natural scent, keeping you smelling great in between baths. Apart from providing you with a long-lasting fragrance, it also heals and moisturises the body.

Price: Rs.90

Buy Now

Home Centre Colour Connect Jar Candle- Blueberry

This beautifully scented candle comes in a fresh blueberry fragrance that will bring in serenity and charm, and will elegantly brighten up your home giving it a sophisticated vibe. It comes in cute glass jars that can be reused once the candle is over. Make your home feel like heaven!

Price: Rs.99

Buy Now

Home Centre Blossom Floral Potpourri Box

Nothing screams sophistication and class louder than a potpourri box placed in your home. This potpourri box is a mixture of dried plant material that emits a soothing and gentle fragrance. You can place it in an open container to make it look decorative and impart a relaxing and exquisite scent to your home.

Price: Rs.99

Buy Now

Arochem Charming Roll On Perfume

If your daily routine demands you to stay outdoors in the heat most of the time, then you must add this alcohol-free roll on perfume to your work bag right away! It has a radiant scent of blackcurrant and camellia along with a tinge of rose and lily that will captivate your senses. This roll-on will give you a soothing and long lasting smell for upto 48 hours.

Price: Rs.78

Buy Now

Holistic Veda Lavender Essential Oil

Appeasing essential oils are the best to enlighten your homes with a sedative aura. You can add a few drops of this lavender essential oil to your bathtub and enjoy the most relaxing and fragrant bath, The natural sedative nature of lavender will relax your mind and give you a restful sleep. It also has cleansing properties that will hydrate and uplift your skin.

Price: Rs.99

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 10 Super effective skincare products under Rs 99



Share your comment ×