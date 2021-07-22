This Friendship Day, gift your beauty enthusiastic friend the cutest beauty products

Friendship day is right around the corner and the ongoing scenario has either drifted us apart from our friends, or brought us even closer to them. Hence, it is time to remind them just how much you love them by gifting them an exclusive present. If your friend is a makeup and skincare enthusiast, they would understand the joy in collecting makeup and skincare products. No matter how many products they own, it just never seems to be enough and they cannot stop themselves from buying just another one. Here, we have a list of super cute makeup and beauty products that will not only work wonders on their skin, but are also extremely visually appealing and will add an element of joy to their dressing table. These cute products are rated high by the users and are also super affordable and hence, will make the perfect gift for your bestie!

Central Perk Lip Balm

If your bestie just cannot stop binge-watching episodes of the TV show Friends, and also love beauty products, then this is just the perfect present for them. These lip balms look like three little coffee cups from the iconic Central Perk coffee shop. They come in vanilla and strawberry flavours, and will deeply moisturise the lips while also nourishing them.

Price: $11.99

Panda Eye Stick

If your friend is terrible at sleeping early and waking up for work calls, then you must get them this cooling eye stick. This eye stick instantly de-puffs and revitalizes tired, dry eyes with a cooling, moisturising sensation. It deeply hydrates and soothes the under-eye area, making your friend look fresh in every early morning work call.

Price: $12

Wine Bottle Lip Tint

Take your friend’s makeup up a notch by giving their lips a long-lasting tint with these matte liquid lipsticks. This pack of lipsticks contains 6 different and attractive shades that will help you make a statement. They come in cute wine bottles and are extremely easy to use and carry around. They are made from vegan materials and will give the lips a tint that will last all day long.

Price: $12.99

Hand Cream

Ensure that your bestie’s hands are always soft and nourished by gifting them this hand cream set. These hand creams are enriched with shea butter, natural glycerin and vitamin E. Their lightweight and non-greasy formula nourishes the skin all day without leaving any residue behind. Available in 6 fresh fragrances, it moisturises rough hands while leaving skin feeling soft, smooth and rejuvenated.

Price: $12.99

Crystal Flower Jelly Lipsticks

Ensure that your bestie’s lips are always soft, supple and hydrated all day long with this moisturising lip balm. The pack comes in a set of 6 different flavoured lip balms. Made from cocoa butter, beeswax and essential oils, these lip balms will deeply nourish the lips and keep them hydrated. They are infused with a flower and their colour changes according to the temperature and humidity of the lips.

Price: $13.98

Character Sheet Masks

Add a cute magical vibe to your bestie’s skincare routine with these adorable sheet masks. These sheet masks come in a pack of 6 with different benefits on the skin. These sheet masks will hydrate, purify, nourish and tone your skin. They will also calm irritating skin and will make you feel refreshed. They are visually appealing and will make skincare more fun.

Price: $10.99

Facial Cleansing Brush

This cute octopus-shaped face scrubber will deeply cleanse the face and gently exfoliate the skin. The pack comes in a set of 5 in different colours. Your bestie can use it with their face wash. It removes makeup easily, massages the face skin to promote blood circulation and exfoliates the skin to open pores and gently remove impurities and dead skin.

Price: $10.98

Rose-Shaped Handmade Soap

Gift your BFF this set of handmade rose-shaped soaps and show them all the love. These soaps come in lemongrass, lavender, rose and peppermint flavours and are super refreshing. They are made with pure vegetable oil making them a great choice for sensitive skin.

Price: $15

Sunscreen Cushion Compact

Remind your BFF their worth by gifting them this princess cushion compact. It moisturises and soothes the skin from UV rays with peach extract, jasmine flower extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Water and vitamin E. Keep your bestie protected from the harmful rays of the sun with this sunscreen cushion compact that they simply have to open and apply using the puff.

Price: $28.99

Marshmallow Whip Maker

This marshmallow whip maker will remind your bestie to wash their hands every now and then which is extremely important currently. It will transform any cleanser into a rich, marshmallow-like foam for a more luxurious skincare routine. The marshmallowy makeover creates micro-bubbles, producing a fluffiness that reduces friction and cleanses your skin deeply and more gently. Only a pearl-sized amount of cleanser is needed for a full container of foam.

Price: $7

