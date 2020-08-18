  1. Home
  2. fashion

Frizzy, Dry or Oily: The different hair oils you ought to use for different hair textures 

Be it styling from heat that has caused damage, or humidity that has caused your hair to turn frizzy, hair oils always come to the rescue. But which hair oil works best on your texture of hair? We have you covered!
2462 reads Mumbai
Frizzy, Dry or Oily: The different hair oils you ought to use for different hair textures Frizzy, Dry or Oily: The different hair oils you ought to use for different hair textures 

When it comes to hair, everybody wants their locks to be in the top condition. Bouncy, glossy locks are what everybody aims for. To get just this, hair oils are the most commonly prescribed ingredients. But the thing is, the hair oil your best friend uses might just not be the one good enough for your hair type for hair care isn't a one size fits all thing. While coconut oil may be the holy grail for most people, argan, castor, almond oils are all also excellent with many of them being unsung heroes of haircare. 
We have figured out the difference and found the best hair oils for your hair texture. Take a look!

Dry or frizzy hair: Argan oil
This oil is considered liquid gold for its effect on hair. It is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids that help in turning the coarse and dry strands to softer, shinier and more manageable locks. It also gets rid of frizz. 

Damaged hair: Olive oil
Excellent for hair that has been damaged due to excessive heat and styling sessions, olive oil is light and works its way through the scalp, helping the hair heal from roots to tip. Olive oil is known to replenish the locks and bring its original shine. 

Dandruff and oily hair: Almond oil 
Though it is one of the lighter nuts, this oil is light on the hair and jam-packed with a variety of ingredients that ease irritation, combat dandruff and reduce inflammation. It also adds hydration back to the scalp. Since it is one of the lighter oils, it is also perfect for fine hair and those who have an oily scalp. 

Hair fall: Amla oil 
Made from the Indian gooseberry, Amla is known to stimulate hair growth and reduce hair fall simultaneously. It works through the scalp to stimulate the roots and reduces breakage as well. This oil is also known to reverse premature greying! 

Everything else: Coconut oil 
Coconut oil is the multitasker of all oils. It is packed with vitamins, carbohydrates, essential fats and minerals that help in making the strands stronger. This oil is great to mix with other oils, for a hot massage once a week, a spa session and everything else! 

What is your hair texture and what oil have you been using to deal with it? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: 5 Ways to spot a fake cosmetic product according to beauty guru Shahnaz Husain

Credits :Getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement