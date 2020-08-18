Frizzy, Dry or Oily: The different hair oils you ought to use for different hair textures 

Be it styling from heat that has caused damage, or humidity that has caused your hair to turn frizzy, hair oils always come to the rescue. But which hair oil works best on your texture of hair? We have you covered!

When it comes to hair, everybody wants their locks to be in the top condition. Bouncy, glossy locks are what everybody aims for. To get just this, hair oils are the most commonly prescribed ingredients. But the thing is, the hair oil your best friend uses might just not be the one good enough for your hair type for hair care isn't a one size fits all thing. While coconut oil may be the holy grail for most people, argan, castor, almond oils are all also excellent with many of them being unsung heroes of haircare.

We have figured out the difference and found the best hair oils for your hair texture. Take a look!

Dry or frizzy hair: Argan oil

This oil is considered liquid gold for its effect on hair. It is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids that help in turning the coarse and dry strands to softer, shinier and more manageable locks. It also gets rid of frizz.

Damaged hair: Olive oil

Excellent for hair that has been damaged due to excessive heat and styling sessions, olive oil is light and works its way through the scalp, helping the hair heal from roots to tip. Olive oil is known to replenish the locks and bring its original shine.

Dandruff and oily hair: Almond oil

Though it is one of the lighter nuts, this oil is light on the hair and jam-packed with a variety of ingredients that ease irritation, combat dandruff and reduce inflammation. It also adds hydration back to the scalp. Since it is one of the lighter oils, it is also perfect for fine hair and those who have an oily scalp.

Hair fall: Amla oil

Made from the Indian gooseberry, Amla is known to stimulate hair growth and reduce hair fall simultaneously. It works through the scalp to stimulate the roots and reduces breakage as well. This oil is also known to reverse premature greying!

Everything else: Coconut oil

Coconut oil is the multitasker of all oils. It is packed with vitamins, carbohydrates, essential fats and minerals that help in making the strands stronger. This oil is great to mix with other oils, for a hot massage once a week, a spa session and everything else!

What is your hair texture and what oil have you been using to deal with it? Comment below and let us know.

Getty images

