Frizzy hair alert: 3 DIY hair rinses for shiny, smooth and healthy hair

Here are some hair treats that you can whip up in your kitchen to seal in nutrients in your hair. Read on to find out more.

Hair rinses are packed with nutrients, minerals and antioxidants that help restore the moisture and shine to your hair. It also stops hair fall over time and soothes an itchy and dry scalp. Hair rinses aren’t something that you use instead of shampoo and conditioner, it is more like a sealant coat that you use after your hair wash routine is done. You could use it instead of conditioner but we advise against it if you have extremely frizzy hair.

Why should you be using a hair rinse? Well, you know EXACTLY what’s going into it and you can whip it up in your kitchen with ingredients you already have. So let us list down 3 simple hair rinses for shiny hair.

Green tea hair rinse

What you need:

3 green tea bags

3 cups hot water

Unbreakable tumbler

Before you head into the shower, steep the tea bags in the tumbler with the hot water and take it into the shower with you. After you are done with your shampoo and conditioner douse your hair with the water (make sure it has cooled down to lukewarm or room temperature). This rinse, in particular, helps reduce dandruff and the catechins stimulate your hair follicles and reduce inflammation.

Chamomile hair rinse

What you need:

1 cup dried chamomile or loose-leaf chamomile tea

4 cups of water

5-10 drops lavender or rosemary essential oil (optional)

2 tsp baking soda

Steep the dried chamomile in the water for 20-25 minutes on low flame. Strain it into a jar and add the baking soda and essential oil. Shake well and allow it to rest. Follow your shampoo and conditioner with this rinse and massage it into your hair and scalp and leave it in for 5 minutes and rinse with cool water to seal. This infusion works on brightening your hair and enhancing your hair colour. It is soothing and gentle on the scalp and of course, gives you shiny hair.

Mint hair rinse

What you need:

4 cups of boiling water

1 tbsp fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp rosemary leaves (optional)

Steep the mint leaves in the water until the boiling water is room temperature. Transfer the mixture to a spray bottle or an old ketchup bottle. After you are done with shampooing and conditioning with your hair, spray the water all over, focusing on your scalp. Leave it on for about 10 minutes before you rinse it out with cool water. This rinse, in particular, lends a hand to remove the dead skin buildup while stimulating them promoting hair growth.

If you can leave these rinses in your hair for longer than 5-10 minutes, then you should and also massage your scalp while you are at it.

