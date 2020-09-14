Frizzy hair causing problems? Here’s how to air dry your hair in the RIGHT way to avoid frizz

If you're looking to dump your hair drier for a more natural way to dry your hair, you've come to the right place!

If you are one of those people who constantly blow dries and uses heating tools to prevent frizz, it's time you rethink everything. Air drying your hair is one of the easiest ways to let your hair regain its natural texture. It not only helps you do that, but it also helps in minimising the damage that is caused by other products and tools. While a lot of people believe the myth that air-drying causes frizz, we're here to bust it once and for all and show you the right way to air dry your hair.

For no frizz air-dry start way before the wash

Frizzy hair is caused by a lack of moisture and hydration. So, it is necessary to condition your hair at least an hour before you wash. You can use a hair mask or just a few tablespoons of your favourite oils to do so. This will ensure that only the excess oil will be washed off and not the moisture that your hair contains.

Detangle in the shower

Finger comb your hair while you're conditioning this will reduce the amount of time it takes to detangle after the shower while also saving you from the static frizz caused by combs.

Give up on your towel turban

Putting your hair up in a towel will let the towel suck up the excess moisture. Plus the excessive rubbing of hair against a cloth will never help you. Slowly pat the hair and let it air dry.

Use the right products

While your hair is air drying, use a concoction of your favourite serum mixed with a few drops of oil. This will keep the hair moisturised and hydrated while also saving you from the frizz.

Avoid tying your hair

We know blow-dry is a faster and easier option but air drying can be included as a part of your self-care session. Just enjoy your downtime while your hair is drying and see how relaxed you feel!

