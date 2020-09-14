  1. Home
  2. fashion

Frizzy hair causing problems? Here’s how to air dry your hair in the RIGHT way to avoid frizz

If you're looking to dump your hair drier for a more natural way to dry your hair, you've come to the right place!
544102 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 11:17 am
Frizzy hair causing problems? Here’s how to air dry your hair in the RIGHT way to avoid frizzFrizzy hair causing problems? Here’s how to air dry your hair in the RIGHT way to avoid frizz
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you are one of those people who constantly blow dries and uses heating tools to prevent frizz, it's time you rethink everything. Air drying your hair is one of the easiest ways to let your hair regain its natural texture. It not only helps you do that, but it also helps in minimising the damage that is caused by other products and tools. While a lot of people believe the myth that air-drying causes frizz, we're here to bust it once and for all and show you the right way to air dry your hair. 

For no frizz air-dry start way before the wash

Frizzy hair is caused by a lack of moisture and hydration. So, it is necessary to condition your hair at least an hour before you wash. You can use a hair mask or just a few tablespoons of your favourite oils to do so. This will ensure that only the excess oil will be washed off and not the moisture that your hair contains. 

Detangle in the shower

Finger comb your hair while you're conditioning this will reduce the amount of time it takes to detangle after the shower while also saving you from the static frizz caused by combs. 

Give up on your towel turban

Putting your hair up in a towel will let the towel suck up the excess moisture. Plus the excessive rubbing of hair against a cloth will never help you. Slowly pat the hair and let it air dry. 

Use the right products

While your hair is air drying, use a concoction of your favourite serum mixed with a few drops of oil. This will keep the hair moisturised and hydrated while also saving you from the frizz. 

Avoid tying your hair

We know blow-dry is a faster and easier option but air drying can be included as a part of your self-care session. Just enjoy your downtime while your hair is drying and see how relaxed you feel! 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Skincare: Here are 3 Besan face pack recipes that will cater to all your beauty woes based on your skin type

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 day ago

Thanx for tips

Anonymous 2 days ago

Agreed

Anonymous 2 days ago

Give some useful tips not nonsense

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement