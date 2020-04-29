Fruit based DIY masks to make at home for summer ready flawless and smooth skin 

Synthetic and store-bought masks sure are simpler to apply, but nothing gives the same results as a natural mask. Make yours today!

The phrase, "eat your colours" is quite common when it comes to healthy eating. This involves fresh veggies and fruits that are known to improve well-being and great for health. Everything from apples, bananas, mangoes, strawberries, limes and more, can be used not just to consume, but also act in making the skin flawless and its best state!

Masks and packs made from fruits promise healthy, smooth and glowing skin considering they are all natural. They are extremely easy to make as well, give them a try!

Banana and Lemon mask

This is perfect for keeping the skin moisturised and clearing out acne and pimples, ensuring smooth and flawless skin.

Method:

Mash half a ripe banana in a bowl.

Add half a spoon of lemon juice to this.

Add to this half spoon honey. Mix well.

Apply this on your face and neck and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing off for glowing skin.

Strawberry and Milk mask

This is the mask you need to make to get rid of your tan as it helps in lightening the skin.

Method:

Add 3 spoons of raw milk to a bowl.

Add to this two finely chopped strawberries. Mix the two up and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Then, mash the strawberries with your hands to make a paste in the milk.

Apply this on your skin and leave on for 20 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Orange and eggs

Perfect for those with open pores, this mask helps in tightening the skin and lightening the complexion as well.

Method:

Peel 6 orange pieces and mash it in a bowl.

Add to this, one spoon of egg white.

Mix it thoroughly.

Apply this on your face and neck areas for a total of 20 minutes, It will form a thin mask over your skin, making it stiff so try not to talk or move.

Then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Papaya and honey

This mask helps get rid of dead skin cells and also removes the tan, making the skin shades brighter.

Method:

Blend 2 pieces of papaya in a blender to form a pulp. Pour this into a bowl.

Add 2 spoons honey to it and mix well. Apply this generously on tanned skin and let it sit for 20 minutes.

Wash face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Tomato and yogurt

Tomatoes are loaded with goodness. They protect the skin from UV rays and contain antioxidants, help closing pores and exfoliate the skin as well!

Method:

Blend 1 tomato until it is in the form of a thick and consistent pulp.

Add to this half a spoon of oatmeal.

Mix this well and then add 1 spoon yogurt.

Apply this over your face and neck for 10 minutes before washing off. If you have time, rather than washing, scrub the mask off for more benefits!

Clearly, fruits have all the goodness in them! Which of these packs are you most excited to try out? Comment below and let us know.

