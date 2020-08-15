A full proof guide to eyebrow thinning and how you can fix it explained by expert Raman Chohan

If your brows have thinned out dramatically or if you have a medical problem, Ms Raman Chohan is here with her expert tips to solve the issue.

If you have ever over-tweezed your eyebrows then you may know how exhausting it is to grow your eyebrows out. The growing stage can be very unpleasant and requires a lot of patience. For some of us, it may be even more difficult to grow out eyebrows back as they have sparse or hairless patches. If your brows have thinned out dramatically then there is a medical problem. As an eyebrow expert, I will share some causes of thin brows but don’t worry there are ways to fix it.

Ageing

Ageing is the most common cause of thinning brows. As we start to age, we experience hair loss on other parts of our body which includes our eyebrows. We start to produce thinner hair follicles as we begin to age. Hair loss from the ageing affects both men and women. Genetics plays a huge role in this as some of us may start experiencing hair loss in the early stages while others can go their whole life with a full head of hair and thick brows.

Thyroid Problems

If you are experiencing hair loss from the tail of your brow to the third of your arc then you may be suffering from hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism is an underactive thyroid which means the thyroid gland isn’t producing enough thyroid hormone. It’s a good idea to visit your doctor and get some blood tests done to determine if you have thyroid problems.

Skin Conditions

Skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis can cause inflammation and irritation to the skin which may result in hair loss. Your skin gets very red and flaky which may cause you to itch it causing more irritation to the skin and hair follicles.

Alopecia

Alopecia which is also known as spot baldness is an autoimmune condition in which you may experience hair loss from some to all areas of your body. Alopecia may be the reason your eyebrows are getting thinner. Sadly, it is very tough to treat alopecia but studies show that anti-inflammatory medications may help.

Dietary Habits

What we put in our body has an effect on our overall health. Ingesting a balanced and healthy diet is crucial to having a healthy body. You must ensure that you are consuming all the right nutrients which may help target the hair loss of eyebrows. Iron deficiency is known to be a cause in thinning hair or even hair loss.

Over Tweezing

Constantly over tweezing, threading and waxing is also some common causes for thinning eyebrows. It can cause damage to your hair follicles which may be permanent. When the hair follicle is no longer working it can cause the hair to stop growing.

How to fix thinning eyebrows:

Thinning eyebrows can be fixed with some treatments or makeup products. These treatments can be easily found online, your local drugstore or even at home. I will be sharing all the different treatments that may help with the regrowth.

Castor Oil

Castor oil is a home remedy which can help promote hair growth. Castor oil can help stimulate the hair follicles which may help with regrowth. You have to be patient when using castor oil because it may take a few months to really notice a difference.

Over the Counter Medications

Over the counter medications like Minoxidil can be beneficial to thin eyebrows. Minoxidil can help restore growth caused by hormonal imbalance. Minoxidil may take several months to work.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture may help with skin conditions such as Alopecia. It may help reduce the chances of alopecia from attacking your hair follicles.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps stimulate hair growth. It can help reduce the appearance of thinning eyebrows. Please be mindful when taking Vitamin A because an excessive amount can cause the hair to grow prematurely.

Serums

Eyebrow enhancing serums such as Bio topic can really ensure the overall health of your eyebrows. Serums can combat sparse or bald spots in your eyebrows. You may have to use different types of serums before you find the one that works for you. Results vary from person to person.

Nutritional Supplements

Supplements are another way of promoting hair growth. Taking the right supplements that are high in antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acids and omega 6 fatty acids are very effective in the hair regrowth process.

Gels, Pomades or Eyebrow Pencils

Makeup products such as gels, pomades or eyebrow pencils can help cover the sparse or bald spots. They can also help shape your brows. You can use these products to draw out your desired shape while filling in all the right areas. These products can be easily found online or makeup stores.

Microblading

Microblading is a technique that acts as a semi-permanent tattoo that will fade away in twelve months to two years time. With microblading, a small fine pen containing small needles is dipped into the pigment to create hair strokes on your eyebrows. Numbing cream is applied to the eyebrow to minimize the pain that will be felt during this procedure. With microblading, you are able to toss away their eyebrow perfecting products and wake up with the perfect eyebrows.

Eyebrow thinning can sometimes be inevitable, but the right makeup products and treatments can help with eyebrow growth restoration.

- Inputs by: Ms Raman Chohan, Director, Victress Beauty Academy

Also Read: 10 Tips to get rid of forehead wrinkles explained by dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×