Furrow Lines? Here's how THESE home remedies can help you with it

Furrow lines on forehead can occur because of multiple reasons. Read below to find out how these natural home remedies can help you treat those furrow lines at home.

When it comes to ageing, ageing first starts from your face and hands. You can easily identify a person's age with their face and hands. And we often try to cover our face with makeup and other beauty products, but however, we tend to ignore that age is just one factor that leads to wrinkles. There are other factors such as stress, bad lifestyle, etc. that can make us look twice our age at times. And one thing that's majorly caused by these factors is known as furrow lines. Furrow lines appear on your forehead and they develop because of the poor skincare regimen, and habits such as consumption of alcohol and smoking.

If you have furrow lines and want to get rid of them, then these home remedies can help you with it.

Castor Oil:

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which is known as a skin-conditioning agent. Castor oil is packed with antioxidants and these antioxidants prevent free radical damage to the skin and keep the skin on your forehead healthy. Take 1 tbsp of castor oil and apply it in a gentle tapping motion on your forehead. Do it once daily for better results.

Citrus fruits:

Citrus fruits like orange and lemon are packed with vitamins C and E and work wonders for the skin. The flavonoids strengthen capillaries, boost collagen and elastin in the skin. It may help reduce wrinkles too. In a bowl, take 1 tsp of lemon juice, 2 tsp of water and mix them. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on your forehead.

Flaxseeds oil:

Flaxseed oil has omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. When used, it helps to regulate skin barrier function and reduces the fine lines and wrinkles. Take 1 tbsp of flaxseed oil and consume it twice a day for a fortnight.

Aloe vera gel:

Aloe vera has malic acid, which is known to reduce fine lines by tightening and toning the skin. In a bowl, take 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and 1 egg white. Mix them and apply the pack on your forehead. Let it sit for 15 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water.

Petroleum Jelly:

Petroleum jelly regulates skin barrier repair function and keeps your skin hydrated and in turn, can prevent the formation of fine lines. Take 1/2 tsp of petroleum jelly and apply it on your forehead. Massage it in so that the skin doesn’t feel sticky. Do this every night before going to bed. If you have acne-prone skin refrain from using this remedy since petroleum jelly may aggravate the acne.

