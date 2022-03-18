Fuss-free skin care and hair care tips to get rid of all Holi hues

If you've had a blast of a day with colours, we're playing bummers for now. A reality check is a must because who wants the unhealthy baggage to grow on your skin and hair? Say colours can ruin all the time and care you've invested every day. To make your day or night inside the washroom a less headache-inducing one, let's get you to pick up some tips to go clean and shiny as crystal.

These easy and effective tips will save your skin and hair from all the holi horror that's left you to deal with. Smear coconut oil or olive oil on your skin and hair as a pre-holi care tip. This acts as a protective layer and can help you remove colour with much ease.

Skincare

1) Use sandalwood powder or oats to act as a natural scrub. These are not only natural but also act as effective cleansers. Pick one of the options, add milk and run it on your skin before you use a washing bar. Wash it off with cold water.

2) Minimise the use of chemicals on your skin until the colours have clearly left your skin.

3) Use rosewater or soothing aloe vera gel to act as refreshers or coolants for your skin. Itchiness can be a consequence of excessive exposure to colour.

4) Do not skip your sunscreen come what may. If you're heading out without sunscreen, you're calling in for extra damage.



Haircare

1) If you've come home to see a rainbow on your strands, you know the task that follows is no less of a headache.

2) Start with a cold water rinse and mask it up before you start with a shampoo session. Simply spread unsweetened curd on your strands and keep it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off well with cold water.

3) Follow it up with shampoo to help your hair go colour-free.

4) Is your hair looking rough? A conditioner is a must.

Do you have some go-to tips to share? Let us know in the comments below.

