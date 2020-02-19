Garlic Home Remedies for Hair: THIS is how you can use this ingredient to improve hair growth

Garlic is known to improve hair quality as well as accelerate hair growth which makes it the best kitchen ingredient for your hair but it's also essential that you pick the right way to include it in your hair care routine.

Beautiful and strong hair is a result of immense hair care focused on healthy hair. Sometimes hair care is more about picking the right ingredients for your hair as compared to using high-end expensive products. This is why most of us stress the use of home remedies and natural products which improve our hair quality and growth. One such hair care ingredient is garlic. Garlic is the one kitchen ingredient that is known to have numerous health benefits but surprisingly it is also known to work wonders for your hair. Garlic is rich in vitamin C, selenium as well as other compounds which are essential to nourish our hair. it also has antimicrobial properties which improve our scalp which in turn improves our hair as well. It also boosts our body's collagen levels and nourishes our hair follicles and boosts hair growth. This makes garlic a magic ingredient for our hair but what is the right way of using garlic for your hair?

Here are some home remedies to use garlic for hair care.

1. Take 8 to 10 cloves of garlic and grind it well. Make a smooth paste and mix it with one spoon of honey. Apply this paste on your hair and scalp and let it stay for up to 40 minutes and then rinse with water and shampoo your hair.

2. Mix one spoon of garlic paste with an equal amount of coconut oil. Mix it properly and make a paste and apply it thoroughly on your hair and scalp. Wash it with cold water after 30 minutes and use a mild shampoo and conditioner.

3. Take one tablespoon of onion oil and mix it with one tablespoon of garlic oil. Add 4 spoons of coconut oil and apply it all over your hair. Remember to massage it in the scalp and cover every strand of hair. Keep it for an hour and then shampoo your hair.

Note: Remember to always do a patch test before you use garlic because it can cause a reaction if you have a sensitive skin or scalp.

