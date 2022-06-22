7 Best gel moisturisers under $70 for long lasting hydration

The gel moisturisers are light weighted and water-based moisturisers that are designed for hydration and nourishment of your skin. Unlike regular moisturisers, these creams will last longer and are lighter on skin. Gel-based moisturisers are free of oils, which can be especially beneficial for those with oily skin. Here we have curated 7 best gel moisturisers that are designed to also release specific ingredients that attract water from deeper layers of skin and bring it to the skin’s surface.

Here are 7 gel moisturisers:

Scroll on to find 7 best gel moisturisers that’ll give your skin the right kind of rejuvenation that you are craving for.

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturiser

The moisturising gel formula provides rapid hydration to the skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple by restoring the skin's natural barrier against moisture loss. This daily hydrating face moisturiser features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand.

Price: $ 19.52

2. Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturiser

The clinically tested and hypoallergenic formula contains prebiotic oat to soothe and nourish skin's moisture barrier and feverfew, which effectively helps calm irritated, dry skin while strengthening skin's moisture barrier for long-term resilience.

Price: $ 18.69

3. Aveeno Daily Gel Facial Moisturiser

This oil-free gel-cream moisturiser visibly transforms dull, uneven skin into brighter-looking radiant skin and quenches skin with 48-hour hydration. It is clinically proven to even skin tone and texture, and hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin.

Price: $ 13.84

4. Mamaearth Gel Oil-Free Moisturiser

Hydration in a bottle! This oil-free moisturiser contains natural ingredients that are suitable for all skin types. It is crafted with vitamin C, shea butter and aloe vera, which are nature's powerhouses that hydrate your skin round the clock. It fights pigmentation and sun damage. Vitamin C is proven to make skin even-toned and radiant.

Price: $ 11.99

5. Cosmetics Gel Lotion

The quick-break innovation breaks into a water-light liquid upon application for easy absorption and a weightless feel. This lightweight gel moisturiser is infused with skin-loving ceramides, glycerin and cactus flower extract to help smooth the appearance of fine lines and leave your skin looking radiant and primed for makeup application.

Price: $ 24.20

6. Kiehl's Age Defender Gel Moisturiser

This lightweight anti-ageing moisturiser uniquely formulated for men’s thicker, coarser skin absorbs easily into the skin to help visibly reduce lines and wrinkles for firmer skin. It helps strengthen skin for a more youthful and energised appearance.

Price: $ 37.96

7. Hydramemory Cream Gel

This dermatologically and clinically tested lightweight gel serum is exactly what you want for a moisture surge to dehydrated skin. Its long-lasting hydration supports skin moisture diffusion, leaving skin soft and smooth. It is formulated with natural extracts like those from apple, lentil, and watermelon rind to deliver essential nutrients to the skin.

Price: $ 68

When we think of gel moisturiser the thing that comes into our mind is to moisturise and hydrate the skin but their benefits are beyond. These gel moisturisers from Amazon encourage cell regeneration and quick healing of the skin and are a must-have in everyone’s skincare routine.

