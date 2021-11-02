Get festive ready smooth and straight hair with these hair care products

Diwali is a festival that we all look forward to. From eating mithais to dressing up in your best outfit, the festival of lights is all about love and joy. Apart from the outfit and jewellery, it is also important to have smooth and manageable hair. Now save your parlour money and get smooth and straight at home with these hair care combos.

 

OxyGlow Hair Straightener

This hair straightener cream will give you smooth, silky, and straight locks. It also makes hair more manageable and easier to detangle. It fights frizz and repairs damage. It also has an anti-breakage framework. It doesn't simply smoothen and straighten your hair forever but also conditions it deeply. Its unique ingredients comprise protein that helps build the inner strength of hair. The cream tames curly and frizzy hair, making it more manageable and making you always picture-ready! 

191fdace-702d-4b85-a096-1aa631281c6e.jpg

Price: Rs.283

Buy Now

OxyGlow Hair Spa Cream 

This hair spa cream is an effective treatment for dry, frizzy and damaged hair to restore moisture for healthy, bouncy and strong hair. It contains active oils in cream form to provide deep moisturisation to dry scalp, roots and hair follicles. The combination of active oils in one cream treats damaged hair, split ends and nourishes frizzy hair. 

b7b3c381-e04d-4947-a8fd-42d6f96ac45c.jpg

Price: Rs.310

Buy Now

OxyGlow Keratin Hair Serum 

This hair serum is enriched with Moroccan argan oil that helps reduce frizz and makes the hair more manageable. It refines and smooths out curly hair while delivering shine. Take a few drops of Keratin hair serum, rub it between your palms and then gently apply it directly to freshly washed wet hair. Argan oil has multi vitamins, antioxidants and other natural products which hydrate, soften and restore hair shine and texture. Keratin Protein is rich in nutrients and vitamins A, C and E for conditioning hair strands and tame frizz resulting in softer, shinier, more manageable hair. 

db326745-a3c6-4609-8d0b-6dc01050e0de.jpg

Price: Rs.359

Buy Now

Keratin Shampoo, Hair Mask & Serum 

This combo is enriched with a nourishing formula for intensive hydration to restore hair to health and repair split ends. It features ultra soothing moisturisers for an itchy scalp relief and damage recovery. It strengthens the hair from roots to tips and provides strong repairing anti breakage moisturising formulae for growth and restoration of pH balance. 

98adc71c-f255-4fd0-9372-25fff06438f8.jpg

Price: Rs.1425

Buy Now

KEHAIRTHERAPY KT Professional Keratin Straightening Kit 

This kit deeply penetrates the hair shaft for maximum repair, while pure keratin and a unique blend of silk amino acids, organic shea butter emollients, and natural green tea antioxidants coat the hair to virtually eliminate dryness and brittleness, reduce excess volume and frizz, and deliver long-lasting nourishment and protection for up to 16 weeks. 

e02b0a4b-0c53-42a5-80cc-79acf59412a5.jpg

Price: Rs.2099

Buy Now

 

 

