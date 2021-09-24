Get the flawless matte makeup that will not melt in the October heat with these products

Even though dewy makeup is all the rage at the moment, as the October sun is all set to shine upon us, we need to go back to our flawless matte makeup. Here are a few products that will help you attain the perfect base that will be smudge-proof, sweat-proof and waterproof. This humidity-resistant makeup routine will stay put all day long.

Lakmé Absolute Blur Perfect, Makeup Primer

It is no secret that a key to a flawless face is the right base. The essential first step is to use a primer. This primer will smooth your pores and lines, will blur the imperfections, and will keep the skin protected. It will lock in any product you apply after for an all-day wear.

Price: Rs.503

Buy Now

Faces Canada Ultime Pro Hd Runway Ready Foundation

After applying primer, use a matte foundation. This ideal matte foundation is not only longwearing and buildable but also features hydrating ingredients that will not clog your pores. It helps soften imperfections and will help you build an ideal coverage with a formula that will not budge in the summer heat.

Price: Rs.1124

Buy Now

SUGAR Cosmetics Magic Wand Waterproof Concealer

After your foundation, hide your dark circles and disguise the imperfections with this waterproof and transfer-proof concealer. This concealer will keep your eyes peeled for a sweat and humidity-resistant formula with some serious staying power.

Price: Rs.799

Buy Now

Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

Enhance the longevity of your makeup by setting up the base with this reliable setting powder. It will give you an airbrushed, second-skin finish without caking or emphasizing lines or textures. It will ensure that your makeup stays put throughout the day.

Price: Rs.528

Buy Now

SUGAR Cosmetics Mini Bronzer & Lakmé Absolute Face Stylist Blush Duos

Finally, enhance your natural complexion with a natural matte bronzer or a blush or both. The matte formula will help control sebum production and will increase smoothness for an even, long-lasting finish. It will keep the oil at bay while giving you the perfect sun kissed glow. The blush will also add a colour to your face and give you a healthy look.

Price: Rs.379

Buy Now

Price: Rs.563

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion