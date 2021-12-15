Get glamourous by minute with the best selling cosmetics from the Korean beauty store

Korean beauty is all about non-toxic and chemical free ingredients. It is believed that Koreans have a glamorous skin. And the secret of their glamorous, glossy skin is harsh-free beauty products. Their skin is youthful and dewey in the most natural way. Peep into the K-Beauty store and try your hands on innovative cosmetics inspired only by nature.

1. KOREA Fairness Facial Mask

These K-masks are designed especially for Indian skin and fairness. It is suitable to dry, sensitive and acne prone skin. This pack of 6 K-masks will enhance the radiance of your skin. The facial masks are made up from natural ingredients such as cucumber, aloe vera, herbs, lemons, berries and papaya. Now you can invest your time in optimising your complexion just like the Koreans.

Price: Rs. 594

Deal: Rs. 297

2. Vitamin C serum

Koreans invest a lot of time in pampering their skin and enhancing its radiance. They follow a rigid 10 step beauty regime everyday. Out of the 10 steps, applying serum is the most preferred one. After cleansing and toning, you should apply a few drops of this Vitamin C serum. It makes your skin glowy and built for sensitive skin as well.

Price: Rs. 2490

Deal: Rs. 1515

3. The Face Shop Jeju Volcanic Lava Scrub

This purifying scrub deeply cleanses your skin, reduces blackheads, refines pores and shrinks them. The scrub is infused with volcanic ash and mud brought to you straight from Jeju island. The scrub has great powers in removing all the impurities and dead skin cells for clearer skin.

Price: Rs. 990

Deal: Rs. 841

4. The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

Rice is a hero ingredient in Korean beauty rituals. And this moisturising cream contains rice extracts, rice water, rice bran oil, ceramide and lecithin. The creamy texture of the cream absorbs into your skin and doesn't cause stickiness. It hydrates, lightens and brightens your skin in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 920

Deal: Rs. 899

5. Brightening Gel Cream

The special ingredient present in this brightening gel cream is aloe vera. It cures uneven skin tones and wrinkles like magic. This gel cream provides rich moisture for clearer skin. It has a non-sticky formula and a citrus floral tone to add vitality. Enjoy the refreshing sensation of this gel post application.

Price: Rs. 1590

Deal: Rs. 1431

We are sure you haven't managed to come out of the hallyu wave yet. Right from K-haircare, K-food, you should resist buying these K-beauty essentials. These K-beauty products will make you look like a Korean diva. With enhanced skin, minimal skin issues and a vibrant complexion, you can't keep calm adoring your natural beauty. Seize these Korean cosmetics from the K-beauty store RIGHT AWAY!

