Get glowing and radiant skin this Diwali with these 5 skin care combos

Diwali is a festival that we all look forward to. From eating mithais to dressing up in your best outfit, the festival of lights is all about love and joy. Apart from the outfit and jewellery, it is also important to have flawless skin to enhance your attire. Now save your parlour money and get glowing skin at home with these skincare combos.

Nourish Mantra Mask Mini Trio

This combo comes in a pack of 3 face masks that will nourish the skin pores and absorb excess oil. It consists of a basil and neem face pack that purifies the skin and prevents acne, black turmeric face pack that rejuvenates the skin and stimulates new cell growth, and orange and saffron face pack that improves the skin’s texture. They are made with mineral rich and powerful ingredients like Bentonite and Lactic Acid which are great for the skin.

Price: Rs.560

Buy Now

Pilgrim Vino Must-Have Skincare Combo

If you are a wine lover, make your favourite beverage a part of your skincare routine. This combo comprises a red vine face wash that is just the perfect balance required to deep cleanse your pores, without stripping off its natural oils, a face toner that rejuvenates the skin while restoring its pH balance and absorbs excess oil while providing a glowing skin and tight pores, a SPF 30 face cream that is good for skin brightening and lightening and it fights pigmentation, reduces blemishes and dark spots and works efficiently in soothing and brightening the skin, a night creme gel that repair and regenerates the skin, keeping aging at bay, and an under eye cream that relieves dark circles and helps to depuff the under-eye area.

Price: Rs.1725

Buy Now

Khadi Natural Soap Combo

This soap combo consists of 10 soaps made from natural ingredients and a refreshing fragrance that will calm your senses. Made from glycerin, these soaps will deeply hydrate and moisturise your skin and won’t strip away the skin’s natural oils. They are extremely gentle on the skin and last super long without losing their benefits and fragrance.

Price: Rs.680

Buy Now

OxyGlow Diamond Facial Kit

This facial kit is specially put together for a glimmering complexion and it works miracles. Known to have multiple benefits on the skin, diamond powder efficiently polishes the skin, stimulating new cell production. The products enclosed also have an abundance of aloe vera extracts and almond oil, making it perfect for skin rejuvenation and replenishment. The kit consists of a diamond cleansing milk, diamond scrub, diamond massage cream, diamond face pack, diamond moisturiser, and a smooth shine skin serum. This facial kit also comes with a charcoal face wash that will help remove dirt and impurities caused due to pollution.

Price: Rs.357

Buy Now

OxyGlow Skin Whitening Facial Kit

This Skin Whitening Facial Kit is a 6 Step Skin Whitening Formulation to improve your complexion. Enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients, this treatment kit helps make skin fairer, glower, and smoother. It also moisturises the skin, deeply cleanses it, removes dead skin cells, nourishes skin, detoxifies skin, and reduces melanin. It consists of a cleansing milk, a face scrub, a massage cream, face pack, moisturiser and a smooth shine serum.

Price: Rs.975

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion